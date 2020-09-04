LAKE PLACID — International Overdose Awareness Day was Monday and throughout the county agencies and individuals did their part to raise awareness and remember those who have died from an overdose.
Pastor Sean and Mrs. Ida Wyland formed the J.A.R.E.D. Project (Justice. Awareness. Remembrance. End. Drug Overdose.) after their 17-year-old son, Jared, died on March 25 of an overdose from fentanyl-laced Xanax. The Wylands have three other children, Jason, 14, Amy, 12, and Alena, 19, who have been deeply affected by their brother’s death.
Partnering with Heartland Core Wellness and USA Opioids Crisis Mortality Reduction with Narcan, the J.A.R.E.D. Project hosted its inaugural Overdose Awareness, Prevention & Remembrance Day at Bethel Baptist Church of Lake Placid on Monday to honor their son.
A wall of remembrance showed photos of those who died from overdose including Jared and Ida’s brother, George T. Rodriguez who died at 32 years old from a PCP-induced suicide.
Ida Wyland she wants to create a dialogue that ends the stigma of overdose. She said some people did not put their pictures on the wall because they did not want to admit the cause of death.
“I want to bring awareness to drug issues,” she said. “I don’t want someone to have to go through what I went through. If I can save one person, Jared didn’t die in vain. There has to be a reason for his passing — some good has to come out of it.”
Ida said she learned about overdose signs and symptoms from Heartland Core Wellness. After describing her son’s death, she said she wished she had known the signs earlier.
“If I had known about NARCAN, knowing that my son had been using drugs since he was 14, starting with marijuana, maybe I would have had NARCAN. Maybe a light would have come on if I knew the signs and symptoms.”
Vendors from local organizations were on hand to offer resources and education materials. Mental health screenings and blood pressure checks were done by Nurse Practioners Wendi Conklin and Louise Ray. Conklin said her father died from alcohol use about 12 years ago.
Conklin explained both women attend the Wyland’s church and they knew Jared for a long time and wanted to support the family.
“I wanted to bring awareness to the problem,” Conklin said. “Addiction affects all ages and (people) from all walks of life.”
Luis Garcia, a retired Boynton Beach firefighter/paramedic traveled from Palm Beach County to spread awareness and bring free COVID supplies and Narcan for area residents. Garcia runs the FaceBook page USA Opioids Crisis Mortality Reduction with Narcan.
Garcia spent the day giving out hard to find coronavirus supplies and personal protection equipment (PPE)as well as NARCAN. The NARCAN Garcia gave was a high-dose nasal spray used in an opioid overdose. Garcia explained how to use the medication and demonstrated it on a “dummy.”
Garcia said the NARCAN was benign and could be used on a one-day-old or a 100-year-old person and even dogs who have accidentally ingested drugs. Tammy Fox attended the event with her granddaughter, Serenity Caauwe. Fox said she wanted to support Ida Wyland. She also said the kids in Highlands County don’t have much to do and is concerned that is one reason some kids get into drugs.
Garcia started his day at Heartland Core Wellness in Sebring handing out supplies that he generates through donations on his Facebook page. From there, he reached with his supplies out to some of the homeless population near the Sebring Library. He wrapped up the day at Bethel Church.
Garcia started the day with 150 units of NARCAN and gave 103 were given away between the three stops and countless PPE and COVID-19 supplies.
“Every life is worth saving,” Garcia said. “If only one person is safe from certain death, then today was worthwhile.”