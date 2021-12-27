SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have approved a $6,000 contract with a contractor who will do cost controls on the Lake Placid fire and EMS station.
Wharton-Smith Inc. Construction Group of Sanford will be responsible for working with the architect to design the Highlands County Fire Rescue station within the county budget and to come up with a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) that the construction contractor will have to honor.
Business Services Director Tanya Cannady told commissioners that the advantage of using their services is that the county will not have to bid out construction fees once they approve Wharton-Smith’s proposed maximum price, and it will lock down construction costs.
The commissioners’ vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting, because the contractor tied for first choice, initially, with a locally-based company. Tuck told officials with Wharton-Smith that she had nothing against them, but the other company pays taxes in the county.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, although he voted for Wharton-Smith, told officials from the company that he also had misgivings about their being chosen over a local company.
“You are in the hot seat for a reason,” Kirouac said, noting that the local contractor employs 40 people. “So, you can understand our position.”
However, officials with the company said they would bid locally for any subcontracting work they have to do.
Tuck argued for having a local vendor first, based on concerns that commissioners might feel compelled, by precedent, to make a tie-breaker call in favor of another outside company on a much higher-priced contract. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the local vendor is based on price, and this decision wasn’t made according to price.
Tuck said the county should look at expanding the scope of local-vendor only policy. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen warned, given that the county has a lot of projects funded by state or federal grants, that some of those grants do not allow local governments to use a local preference in the bidding process.
In addition, Sutphen said, the county is not allowed to bid contractors against each other to break a tie.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he was impressed with Wharton-Smith’s work on firehouses and the quality of the facilities they’ve built or helped to build. He remarked that it was “just a tie” between Wharton-Smith and a local company and the company won on a few key points.
Some of the selling points in the proposal included in the agenda were that the company, over 37 years, has successfully delivered 30 firehouses and public safety complexes across the state of Florida, everything from a satellite two-bay structure to multi-million dollar facilities, such as Orlando’s 60,000-square-foot Fire Station 1, known as “The Big House.”
The team also has a retired fire chief with 30 years of experience and understanding of daily operations to the project, along with experience with the county’s chosen architect on the project, Sweet Sparkman.