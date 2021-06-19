SEBRING — The driver of a dump truck lost control early Friday morning on U.S. 27 and dumped a load of asphalt all over the pavement.
Fortunately, according to Sebring Fire Department officials, the driver was uninjured. However, it took approximately four hours for fire and road crews to clear the scene of 18 tons of material.
The wreck took place shortly after midnight Friday morning in the southbound lanes in front of Tru by Hilton Hotel. The driver was headed to the road project currently underway at State Road 66 and U.S. 27.
The Florida Department of Transportation sent crews to help, fire officials said. The highway reopened well before early morning commuters needed the road.