Abortion Anti-Abortion Strategy

Anti-abortion supporters react as Angela Minter, president of Sisters for Life, speaks at a rally as the Indiana Senate Rules Committee met to consider a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state during a hearing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, on July 26, 2022.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

Anti-abortion groups are looking to the courts, lawmakers and elections to facilitate more abortion restrictions and bans after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June left the issue up to states. After a half-century of pushing for restrictions, social conservatives are in a new place: Defending bans in court. And while several states already had deep restrictions queued up ahead of the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, abortion opponents are looking to lawmakers in others to follow suit. The outcomes of elections across the country in November could be key to whether they can accomplish those aims.

Now that Roe v. Wade has been toppled, abortion opponents are taking a multifaceted approach in their quest to end abortions nationwide, targeting their strategies to the dynamics of each state as they attempt to create new laws and defend bans in courts.

Recommended for you