SEBRING — Marvin Owens Sr. was out on probation when he shot another man in the back on Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden sentenced Owens to 10 years in state prison Thursday.
SEBRING — Marvin Owens Sr. was out on probation when he shot another man in the back on Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden sentenced Owens to 10 years in state prison Thursday.
Owens was convicted of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia in June 2017. Though he scored out to more than three years in prison, he was given one year of drug probation and two years’ of regular probation, and ordered to donate 50 hours to community service.
In July 2018, Owens was on Lemon Avenue with a friend when his friend pressured another second man for money he was owed. As the two struggled against each other on the street, Owens pulled a pistol and shot the second man in the back, Owens’ arrest affidavit states.
The bullet hit the victim on the lower right side and exited the other side. When the victim turned around, Owens was standing there with a gun in his hand.
Witnesses told detectives that Owens told him, “We ain’t playing with you, we ain’t playing.” Simultaneously, Owens’ friend asked Owens to give him the pistol.
“Give me that … so I can finish (Owens) off,” witnesses remember him saying. The event ended there, however, when Owens and his friend drove away.
After Owens was arrested, Highlands Assistant Attorney Norda Swaby built a case of attempted second degree murder and prosecuted Owens for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He was also charged with violating his probation and ordered held without bond.
On Thursday, Owens pled no contest to the charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and five years for possessing the handgun – to be served concurrently. When he gets out, he’ll spend five years on probation.
“There was a warrant for your arrest for the attempted murder charge,” Cowden said as she sentenced Owens. “The charge to which you have pled.”