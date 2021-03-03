Saturday boasted a clear blue sky, warm temperatures and a cooling breeze. It was a perfect day for an outdoor family event at Lakeshore Mall, especially one that will help raise awareness in our community for suicide prevention in veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders.
To understand how often this tragedy occurs, Project 65 was created.
“This is our third annual event,” said Annette Owens, event organizer. “We use the funds generated to pay for mental health needs for our veterans, law enforcement and first responders.”
“I just completed the 22-mile road march,” said Army veteran Amanda Carnahan. “This is to raise awareness for the 22 veterans that commit suicide every single day. That’s one every 65 minutes.”
Two young men dressed in their ROTC uniforms attended the event. Cadet 2nd Lt. Ethan Neal is looking at an Army career or one in law enforcement. Cadet Airman Michael Peffley has his eye on becoming a Marine. Both are part of the Sebring High School Jr. ROTC Air Force.
K-9 Line works with service dogs. “We provide the service dogs to any veteran from any era, any contractor who serviced overseas and our Gold Star families,” said Crystal Cooper, Chief of Staff. “We partner with Stuart Chaffin with Expedition Security Solutions who has trained over 700 dogs. These dogs are part of the healing process and are taught to learn to block, sense aggressions and react so they can assist.”
Attending with Cooper was Sharon Lowe (CEO), Jackie Ramos and service dog, Taco. “There is no cost to the vets. We want them to know they are not alone.”
Denise Williams, Highlands County Veteran Service Officer, had a table at the event. “Highlands County really embraces their veterans. We have supply packets for the homeless veterans. They were created by our partners in the community. These are from Post 25 American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the Lake Placid Women’s Club. We accept donations of blankets, clothes, socks and hygiene products from any community or civic organization as well as private donations.”
There were plenty of vendor tables for people to browse at. Some of the things you could find included clothing, jewelry, beauty products, church groups, Kayla’s Kettle Corn, Natures Gold, Hemp Worx and We Fix it. There are too many to mention them all, as the Mall parking lot was packed full.
The Christian Motorcycle Association had five representatives present and included Eric Wyrosdic, Richard and Janet Puckett, Carl Kramer and Tyrone Pitts.
“We are a Christian group of motorcycle riders who do Christian outreach and offer bike lessons,” said Pitts, who is the vice-president.
Project: VetRelief helps veterans in need. Lee Shelton, Larry Roberts and Lino Rego were available to provide information. “The program is under the American Legion and offers financial assistance, benefit support and referral services,” said Roberts, who is the American Legion Department of Florida VA Entitlements Chairman and VetRelief Chairman.
“We had a veteran with five children who lost his job due to COVID. His rent was paid for two months and the auxiliary paid for Christmas gifts for his kids. Vet Relief has been in existence for five years and has helped 900 veterans with over $895,000 dollars in assistance.”