SEBRING— From COVID-19 to murder hornets, and hail storms to most recently, a hurricane, it has not been an easy. On the contrary as, Kasey Pacheco, RN points out, it has been rather stressful.
Seeing how stressed people around her were, she decided to offer some natural stress relief tips. Pacheco practices a holistic approach to nursing she found beneficial in her own life.
“I am a nurse and I went on a healing journey,” Pacheco said. “It launched me into holistic nursing.”
The board certified holistic holistic nurse called Hurricane Ian the “cherry on top” in a long line of stressors in life. Even if you don’t suffer from anxiety or depression, the exercises will help deal with stress. Pacheco created a YouTube channel called “The Spark is Love.”
“In my holistic practices, I really think spirituality is a big part of well being,” Pacheco said. “I just kept praying and I felt led to make videos and talk about these four tips to help people just to deal.”
The first step is meditation.
“When I say meditate, the connotation of meditation means to do an activity that calms your mind down,” she explained. “For some people, it is sitting in the lotus position, and listening to music. For some people, it’s journaling because they get their mind off and then when they start writing, they focus their minds. In the Bible, in the Scriptures, the word meditate means to ponder deeply.”
Some people find comfort in repeatedly reading a particular verse. Other people find comfort in humming, yes, humming.
“When you hum, it stimulates your vagus nerve, and it sends the parasympathetic nervous system into action,” she said. “It makes you rest and relax.”
Pacheco places the 4-5-7 breathing exercise under the meditation umbrella. The goal is to breathe for four counts, then hold it for five seconds then breathe out for seven seconds.
The second set of tools Pacheco shared was movement.
“I don’t say exercise, I say movement because some people need fast movement. Some people need slow movement.”
Pacheco explained some people who are angry and may want to lash out or a bundle of nerves might need to get some cardiovascular activity in like running. Those people who feel they live their lives on a treadmill and are constantly on the go, may need a break.
“Those people need slow movement, movements such as yoga, tai chi, or qigong (pronounced “chi gong”),” she said.
Some yoga lessons have been adapted for those who have to sit during the movements. Pacheco said to do just the warm up that would normally be done for a vigorous exercise session.
Keeping movements slow and deliberate will keep the stress-inducing cortisol down.
Pacheco’s next tip may not be surprising, but it is important, nutrition. She is not suggesting we go for a vegan diet, but she did say we should be honestly evaluating our diets. Pacheco said she is not a vegan but like to eat a plant-based diet.
“I feel really strongly about eating live foods,” the nurse said. “When when we stocked up for power outages, you have a lot of people eating canned foods, processed foods, food that’s not going to go bad.”
After hurricane season many people want to eat what they bought for supplies so they don’t waste their money. Pacheco said those processed and canned foods do not have the vitamins and nutrients you need. Live food, or plant based foods do and they have “energy.”
Make sure to have plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, not the canned storms supplies left in the pantry. The canned items have too much salt and sugar to preserve them. Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure. She said your plate should have many colors on it.
“I like to say, ‘if you look at the color of your food on your plate, and it makes you smile, then when it gets in your body, it’s gonna make you smile,’” Pacheco laughed.
Her fourth and final tip is perhaps the most popular, rest. It may be easier said than done, however.
“Some people have sleep problems during the night, so they rarely sleep, or they work such a full-time schedule that they can’t really rest as they would like to,” Pacheco said. “But I say even power naps like a 10 to 20 minute nap, even at lunch will do wonders.”
The nap gives the mind time to rest and brain waves to slow down but not go into a very deep sleep.
“It sparks your creativity,” she said. “We know our bodies. But sometimes we forget, (we’re) so busy.”
Women especially put others before themselves and need the reminder.
“We’re suffering and and when we tell our body, ‘no’ on a consistent basis, then our bodies start saying ‘no,’” Pacheco said.
Be a little gentler and kinder to ourselves Pacheco recommended.
Pacheco’s company is called “Preservers of Life” and her clients are usually business women with a lot of stress and responsibility. She helps them proactively to help them manage stress to stay healthy. Her aim is to help her clients see the whole picture to keep their life in balance.
Pacheco can be reached at 863-420-5255.