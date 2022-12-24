Dolphins Chargers Football

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Back in November, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Miami’s goal was to play in meaningful games in December and January.

“When you are in those months playing meaningful football, it is something unlike any other style of football that exists,” McDaniel said. “The beginning of the season pales in comparison to that environment.”

Recommended for you