SEBRING – Animals have more protection under the law as President Donald Trump signed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act last Monday. The Highlands County animal rescues and services are happy to see the PACT Act that has made animal cruelty a federal crime.
The new law can hold animal abusers to fines and up to seven years in prison, or both. PACT, as it is called for short, bans intentional crushing, burning, drowning, suffocation, impalement, burning and any other way that causes bodily injury to an animal and closes the loopholes on creating images of “animal crushing,” the Act says.
The bill was a true bi-partisan effort by authors, by Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla. The popular bill had over 300 co-sponsors before it was passed.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Lt. Clay Kinslow is hopeful that the law will provide some real consequences for criminals.
“Any time you make a law to protect animals and hold abusers responsible, that’s a good thing,” he said. “I am glad to see the videotaping included because these criminals involved in the dog fighting rings tape the fights.”
Kinslow thought that some criminals might think twice about abusing animals if they were made an example of and faced stiff sentences.
The Humane Society of Highlands County President Judy Spiegel is also happy the bill was passed into law.
“I just hope that they use it to the fullest extent of the law,” she said. “I hope it includes severe neglect like when these people starve their dogs.”
Locally, Spiegel said she would like to see an ordinance on tethering animals outside, which she said is currently legal if there is a three-sided structure and food and water.
Denise Beauparlant, president of Sebring Angels Animal Rescue, a 501 (C)3 that fosters dogs in homes with humans, was ecstatic with Trump’s signature on the law.
“We are obviously excited at the rescue,” Beauparlant said. “We just had a situation with a potential abuse case. The Highlands County Animal Services deputies were phenomenal in helping us with an investigation and following up. It’s heartbreaking to see. The dogs take so long to trust humans again. We are very agriculture-oriented in Highlands County and we have a lot of animals running around. We just want to see them healthy. We are extremely thrilled with the law; it has been long overdue.”
Beauparlant, like Spiegel, said she would like to see another local ordinance. She would like to see a mandatory spay and neuter law in the county. The shelters, all 501 ©3 organization and animal services must neuter or spay their pets when they are adopted. However, she pointed out, if you get a dog or cat from a friend, there is no legal incentive to have it spayed or neutered.