SEBRING — Amidst the uncertainty that has surrounded the traditions of Highlands County, the annual Miss Highlands County pageants are still moving forward ... with some alterations.
The Junior Miss Highlands County Pageants will be held first on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The Teen Miss Highlands County Pageant and the Miss Highlands County Pageants will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. The competitions will wrap up with the Little Miss Highlands County Pageant on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 pm.
This year’s competitions will have 63 Highlands County girls competing for the four titles of Miss, Teen, Junior, and Little Miss Highlands County. The four pageants will take place in the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
This year’s Miss Highlands County Pageants are being organized by co-directors Christie Spiegel and Crystal Bullington. While talking to the Highlands News-Sun, Bullington acknowledged the challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic has been to the competition.
“We noticed a drop in numbers for participation, which is understandable. Last year, we had 84 contestants and this year, which have 63,” Bullington told the Highlands News-Sun.
When it came to the changes as a result of the pandemic, Bullington elaborated on them. “We are encouraging mask wearing, we of course have hand sanitizers, and we are doing everything we can with the social distancing.”
Despite the challenge, Bullington remained optimistic about the competitions and emphasized the true value of the pageant.
“We don’t want it ever to be misconstrued as just something that is based on the criteria of outer beauty,” co-director Bullington said. “It is also on character, on how the person can represent the community, and if you follow our pages on Instagram and Facebook, you will see that they are out in the community a lot doing volunteer work and service work.”
The 2021 Highlands County Fair will be held at the Highlands County Fairgrounds from Feb. 12-20.