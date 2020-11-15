SEBRING — Would you pay for a stranger’s meal? How about giving that stranger a kidney?
A local man, working at a local hotel, has done both. But Caesar Toledo said he didn’t donate a kidney for recognition. He did it for family.
His uncle, 40 years ago, was on dialysis for eight years, and then passed away because he had no chance for a donor.
Then his father was on dialysis, then a friend. At that time, Toledo started paperwork to donate to his friend.
Before Caesar Toledo finished his paperwork, his friend had a family member die with a perfectly-matched kidney.
A few years later, he had a brother-in-law in dialysis.
“I thought, ‘Oh my God, not another one,’” he said while watching his family member too sick to participate in family events.
Brenda Toledo said her brother’s kidney problems are a family trait. She lost a kidney at a younger age to infections. Her sister has had kidney stones.
She and Caesar have joked about printing up “One-Kidney Club” T-shirts for the whole family — or “Three-Kidney Club” shirts for those who’ve received transplants.
Caesar Toledo said doctors don’t take out a low-functioning kidney. They leave it in to do what it can and just add the new kidney to help the body.
For his wife’s brother, Caesar Toledo started the process to become a donor, but found he wasn’t a match.
Looking at the long donor wait list, he thought how ridiculous it was that he, with two healthy kidneys, couldn’t help at all. The longer his brother-in-law had to wait — three or four years — the less likely he could survive a transplant.
Then they found that the hospital in Tampa takes part in a program that matches up a transplant candidate’s incompatible donor with a recipient who is compatible and vice versa.
Caesar Toledo would donate to a stranger and a stranger would donate to his brother-in-law. It puts recipients on the top of the list because any live donation with a perfect match is almost guaranteed to be successful, and because it serves two patients at once.
He was told an organ from someone who dies can extend life for five to 10 years. Live donations extend life by 10-20 years.
“The way I see it, I saved two lives,” he said. “Two people who needed kidneys got them.”
Caesar Toledo signed up in January and took a battery of tests to ensure he’d be healthy enough to withstand it.
“If you don’t pass them all, they won’t do it, because you [still] need one kidney,” Caesar Toledo said. “They check you for everything.”
In March, doctors set him up for April 8 for surgery, and then the pandemic started and they had to cancel.
They finally got called back for October. His brother-in-law got a kidney on Oct. 12, and he donated his on Oct. 13.
He had to stay a while to clear up a postoperative infection, but while he was there he got royal treatment, Caesar Toledo said: A stately room and his name on a flag on their “Circle of Heroes” out front.
Brenda Toledo said her brother has to go back every month for checkups. Caesar Toledo just finished going every week for four weeks, and will now go every six months.
After surgery, he said, the transplant team has been keeping in touch to see how he’s doing.
Meanwhile, Residence Inn by Marriott, his employer, gave him all the time he needed to recover. He had been food and beverage manager, but the pandemic had him reassigned to the front desk and night audit, where he was working this past week.
As a young man, the first time he managed a restaurant at a hotel, he gave a complimentary meal to a person who came in hungry but broke. Management questioned it, but understood, he said.
Soon after, the recipient sent a $100 check to repay him and pay it forward.
At Aldi, he often puts a quarter in a cart to go shopping, then just hands the cart to someone coming in, with the quarter.
Charity truly begins at home, however. He and his wife had four dogs — one recently died of old age — and they can’t stand to euthanize any aged pets.
“Life is too precious,” Caesar Toledo said.
When you visit, you’ll meet 16-year-old Leila, an elderly but happy yellow Labrador retriever. You’ll also meet a Dachshund, Eva, and a mixed-breed male named Valor, formerly a “bait dog” at illegal dog fights.
As energetic as he is, visitors might not notice Valor’s missing back leg. He’s too busy paying forward the Toledos’ love and attention.