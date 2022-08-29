Pakistan Floods

A man looks for salvageable belongings from his flood-hit home surrounded by water, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

 ZAHID HUSSAIN/AP PHOTO

ISLAMABAD — Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.”

Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.

