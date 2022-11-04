Pakistan Politics

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Islamabad on April 23, 2022. Pakistani officials said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that a gunman opened fire at a container truck carrying Khan, wounding him slightly and also some of his supporters.

 RAHMUT GUL/AP FILE PHOTO

ISLAMABAD — A gunman in eastern Pakistan opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, slightly wounding him in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine other people also were hurt.

The gunman was immediately arrested at the protest rally, and police later released a video of him in custody, allegedly confessing to the shooting and saying he acted alone. It was not clear under what conditions he made his statement.

