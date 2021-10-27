SEBRING — Like many organizations during the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County saw a slowdown in activity in the last year and a half, mostly because of short labor and supplies.
Over the summer, the local homebuilding nonprofit also accepted the resignation of its executive director, Wendy Kozma, for legal reasons. (See page A5.) However, the Highlands County Affiliate of Habitat for Humanity has tapped its former programs manager to become the new executive director.
Blair Pakowski, who has served several roles in the Highlands County affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, will now serve as executive director. effective Dec. 1. Pakowski was originally hired in 2016 as volunteer manager, and has since served as development manager and as manager of programs compliance.
Prior to coming to Sebring, Pakowski served with the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Pakowski has been interim director since late August/early September, about a month after the post was vacated. She’s still working out a notice with a company from Tennessee, with which she’s worked remotely since the pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, Pakowski said, she had taken leave to care for her kids at home.
“The opportunity to return seemed like a good fit,” Pakowski said. “I’m eager to be there. It seems like home to me.”
She said that with COVID-19 numbers appearing to be on a down-swing, things can get moving again with opportunities to have teams working at home-build sites.
“This gives us a chance to get back to the mission of building houses for families in need,” Pakowski said.
Highlands County Habitat for Humanity Board Chair Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. welcomes a chance to have an experienced and familiar face back at the helm of Habitat.
“We were hopeful she would consider,” De Genaro said. “The whole board is excited about this.”
De Genaro said Habitat will continue building, despite having the same struggles as every other construction operation in the current economy.
“We have rising costs, too, just like everyone else,” De Genaro said.