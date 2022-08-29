SNS-skateway082922a.jpg

The Atlantis Skateway.

 ATLANTIS SKATEWAY

GREENACRES, Fla. — The Atlantis Skateway roller rink on Jog Road has endured the zeitgeist of generations, from Bee Gees and bell bottoms through flannel grunge to Zumba to roller skating villains in the “Despicable Me” series.

How many girls have preened in its mirrors? How many boys have pumped quarters into its arcade games feigning indifference when the lights dimmed and a couple’s skate was called?

