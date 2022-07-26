SEBRING — A man who worked for Sebring High School has been charged with stealing from the Project Graduation funds there.
Kenneth Palmerton Sr., 54, is facing charges of grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000 in connection with suspicious activity on the Sebring High School Project Graduation business banking account at MidFlorida Credit Union over a two-year period.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Palmerton Sr. on June 15. He has since entered a plea of “not guilty.” His next court date is set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
Highlands County School District officials confirmed that Palmerton Sr. started work with the district as a custodian in 1996. From 2000 until 2022, he served as a general services paraprofessional.
This case began on Feb. 17, 2022, when a school resource deputy took a report from the president of Project Graduation about suspicious bank activity between 2019 and 2021. Bank records showed Palmerton Sr. making several cash withdrawals, totaling $9,310.
Project Graduation is a parent, teacher and student organization that raises funds each year to host a drug-free, alcohol-free graduation celebration at the end of each year, to keep young people safe.
On March 1, a detective was assigned to the case and subpoenaed bank records that confirmed the withdrawals, arrest reports said, both through documentation and through video surveillance, showing him inside the branch office and also the drive-through.
On May 25, arrest reports said, deputies interviewed Palmerton Sr. at Sebring High School, where he was employed. During the interview, Palmerton allegedly admitted to using the Project Graduation banking accounts for personal use.
He reportedly confirmed that he had had access to the account from 2019 to 2021, and allegedly told detectives he had fallen on hard times and had used the funds to pay for personal bills.
Prior and current Project Graduation board members said Palmerton Sr. did not have permission to utilize the business account for his personal use.
Palmerton Sr. is the father of and shares his name with Highlands County Deputy Sheriff Kenneth Palmerton Jr., who was sworn in at the same approximate time his father was arrested, and who had served previously with the Sebring Police Department.