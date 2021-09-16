The Palms Foundation of Sebring, is a 501©(3) tax exempt corporation established in 1990. The mission of the Foundation is to support the benefit of both individuals age 60 or older and other non-profit groups that work exclusively with seniors in Highlands County, Florida for the purpose of life enrichment.
The Palms Foundation has supported local organizations such as The Palms of Sebring, NuHope, Change of Pace, Sebring Meals on Wheels, Avon Park Meals on Wheels, Samaritan’s Touch and the Arc.
Organizations can submit grant proposals that will help the Foundation support seniors in our community.
Due to the restrictions caused by the COVID pandemic, the Foundation has been unable to host fundraising events such as the annual Benevolent Dinner and Tree of Lights promotion. You can support the Palms Foundation’s mission of helping seniors in Highlands County with a tax-deductible donation, or with annual or lifetime memberships to the Foundation.
For more information, contact The Palms Foundation at P.O. Box 1148, Sebring, FL 33871 or call the office at 863-314-9400.