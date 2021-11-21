SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring made a grant donation to Sebring Meals On Wheels on Wednesday, Nov. 10, during the regular monthly Foundation Board meeting. Jim Baker, director of spiritual service at the Palms of Sebring and active member of the Palms Foundation, made the grant presentation to Mary Margaret Staik, director of operations for Sebring Meals On Wheels.
The grant donation will go to help offset the expenses of delivering meals. Sebring Meals On Wheels is a volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization, delivering hot lunches to the homebound and shut-in residents of the greater Sebring and Lake Placid areas who are unable to prepare their own meals. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday, and include a hot entrée, two sides, a roll, small salad, dessert, and milk.
For more information about receiving meals, or to become a volunteer, contact Staik at 863-402-1818.