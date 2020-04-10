SEBRING — A staff member at The Palms of Sebring has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result all employees with any contact with the staff member during shift work have been placed in a 14-day quarantine for their safety as well as the safety of the residents.
The Palms of Sebring is actively preparing for possible cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) within its community. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow across the country, The Palms of Sebring has taken extreme precautions to protect residents and staff. “
“Much about the virus is still unknown, but we do know that the population we serve – seniors with underlying medical conditions – are at greater risk for the most serious forms of infection associated with this new disease,” said Paula Boone, vice president of Operations.
The Palms of Sebring is extending support to the affected staff member. “We respect the health care privacy of our staff and will not provide information that could lead to the identification of any staff member who may contract COVID-19,” Boone said.
“The health and wellness of our residents and our caregiving teams who support them is our number one priority,” Boone said. “We are staying abreast of the latest information from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we are working with state and local public health and emergency preparedness officials to strengthen our preparation for a possible outbreak of COVID-19.”
Based upon revised recommendations of the CDC, The Palms of Sebring will continue to limit visitors into the campus to combat the spread of the disease and protect the health and welfare of our residents.
“We encourage loved ones to communicate with our residents in ways other than in-person visits such as video chat, telephone, or social media,” said Tammy Neideffer, vice president of business development. “These precautions are vital to helping us avoid and minimize the possible spread of this virus.”
Boone said the administration is also taking immediate steps to further protect the employees and residents at the facility. These steps include a deep cleaning of the areas where the staff member worked and increased messaging to staff and residents about hand washing and hygiene.
Detailed and specific plans are already in place for a wide range of emergencies and are being updated and evaluated as new information becomes available.
“We are working closely with other health care providers in our community to help ensure the health and safety of all,” she said.
The Palms of Sebring has served this community for the past 60 years.
“We’re very proud of our staff caring for our residents during this time. Such positive feedback from residents and their families keeps us strong. Continuing prayers for our world, our residents and our amazing Palms Family,” she said.