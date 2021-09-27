PANAMA CITY BEACH — At the very least, sandcastle aficionados soon will have plenty of new, premium building material in Panama City Beach.
Work began on the third largest beach renourishment project ever in PCB earlier this month. During the next four to five months, about 12 miles of white, sandy beaches will be restored to their proper states after being heavily eroded by Hurricanes Michael and Sally.
According to the Bay County Tourism Development Council, about 2.1 million cubic yards of sand will be placed during the $28.5 million, federally-funded project. That’s the equivalent of 424,145,454.5 gallons, enough to fill more than 642 Olympic swimming pools.
The fifth renourishment of Bay County beaches has started with work in the Carillon Beach area last Monday.
The project extends from Pinnacle Port to the PCB City Pier and from St. Andrews State Park (not including the park) to Ocean Towers. The middle of the beach, from the City Pier to Ocean Towers, will not be renourished because it did not experience enough erosion to justify construction.
While not directly receiving sand placement, the middle reach will benefit from the sand placement occurring to the west and east, the TDC says.
Because the project is federally funded, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will manage all construction work. The Bay County TDC, on behalf of Bay County, will serve as the local sponsor for the project and stay in constant communication and coordination with the Corps of Engineers.
“This project is super important,” said Philip Griffitts, Bay County commissioner and member of the TDC board. “Army Corps of Engineers surveys show that the No. 1 reason people continue to come here is still the beach.”
The federal funding was made possible following Michael and Sally, Griffitts said.
“Both of those events were pretty detrimental,” he said.