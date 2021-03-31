Panda Prance 4K Saturday in Avon Park
Female 6 and Under: 1. Taylor Stokes 39:24.0.
Male 6 and Under: 1. Tristan Haynes 29:57.8; 2. Gunnar McGuire 31:24.0.
Female 7 to 9: 1. Mackenzie Anderson 23:46.8; 2. Addison McGuire 23:54.6; 3. Emerson McGuire 23:57.9; 4. Alyssa Lambright 52:57.8.
Male 7 to 9: 1. Ty Steele 28:34.1; 2. Landon Haynes 29:57.8; 3. Trever Roland 34:30.3; 4. Carter Honimar 38:36.2.
Female 10 to 13: 1. Lyla Marshall 25:22.9; 2. Janely Ayala 28:03.2; 3. Charlie Howell 30:08.0; 4. Addison Gray 33:18.6; 5. Gabriella Marin 38:38.1; 6. Tristen Roland 38:59.8; 7. Olivia Stokes 39:02.0.
Male 10 to 13: 1. Brandon McGuire 24:42.3; 2. Zander Haynes 24:43.6; 3. Colt Steele 25:16.4; 4. Mason Marin 28:57.8; 5. Cooper Haag 32:20.6; 6. Juelz Feliciano 38:34.6; 7. Spencer Honimar 38:37.6.
Female 14 to 19: 1. Mallory Green 27:11.6; 2. Joslin Haag 34:07.0; 3. Isabelle Lucero 38:38.7.
Male 14 to 19: 1. Caleb Nadaskay 17:03.9; 2. Kennedy Huckins 23:12.8; 3. Leonard Frame 23:24.7; 4. Mason Green 28:13.6.
Female 30 to 34: 1. Rachael Clements 21:59.3; 2. Katie Anderson 28:35.8.
Male 30 to 34: 1. Jeremiah Lambright 28:20.0; 2. Garrett Anderson 28:35.5.
Female 35 to 39: 1. Michelle Frame 25:12.6; 2. Brittany McGuire 31:24.0; 3. Candice Anderson 35:14.0.
Male 35 to 39: 1. Eric Marshall 23:10.4; 2. T. J. Steele 28:34.3; 3. Kevin Dougherty 35:01.0.
Female 40 to 44: 1. Nicole Lorden-Howell 24:24.6; 2. Dana Mehrer 29:20.0.
Male 40 to 44: 1. Clint Meher 22:35.0; 2. Erik McGuire 23:58.5; 3. Charlie Stokes 39:24.2.
Female 45 to 49: 1. Page Green 25:10.0; 2. Amanda Lucero 35:12.4.
Female 50 to 54: 1. Tammie Colbert 25:50.7.
Male 50 to 54: 1. Clay Lucero 23:01.0.
Female 55 to 59: 1. Mary Nicholls 20:51.0.
Male 55 to 59: 1. Mark Colbert 19:27.0.
Female 60 to 64: 1 Kathi Flyte 29:18.9; 2. Debbie Thompson 31:57.2.
Male 60 to 64: 1. Tim Nicholls 15:49.8; 2. Pedro Orona 20:15.0; 3. Peter Asciutto 29:30.0; 4. Pat Anderson 33:48.8.
Female 65 to 69: 1. Bettye Hart 34:25.0; 2. Rosa Butler 37:24.1.
Male 65 to 69: 1. R. D. Butler 30:12.7.
Female 70 and Over: 1. Jan Coyle 47:28.7.
Male 70 and Over: 1. Ronald Sevigny 31:55.6.