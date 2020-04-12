NU-HOPE Elder Care Services is able to offer seniors 60 years of age and better residing in Highlands or Hardee County and who are in need of nutritional assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic with a short-term supply of meals. This is a temporary meal assistance program designed to ensure that seniors have access to nutritious food during the coronavirus pandemic.
Once the current community crisis has been resolved, the needs of the individuals being served through the temporary crisis program will be reassessed. Any assistance provided beyond the crisis period will be based on the availability of non-crisis related program funding, as well as individual needs.
For more information, those living in Highlands County should contact NU-HOPE Elder Care Services at 863-382-2134. Hardee County residents may contact NU-HOPE by calling 863-773-2022.