Don’t you wish pandemics came with an expiration date? Like a bored child on a seemingly-endless car trip. I catch myself wanting to whine, “Is it over yet? Are we there yet?” When this is over, shall we get together and burn our masks in a big bonfire like we used to burn our bras back in the day?
Well, finally, I think we are seeing our destination almost in view. What’s important is that we not let our guard down prematurely. After what already feels like a hundred years of isolation and deprivation, we are more than ready to hear the “All Clear!” but we can’t just take our foot off the gas and coast to the finish line. We have to stay vigilant to the bitter end – and then celebrate.
As life gets back to normal, I imagine a sound like a gigantic machine shuddering and groaning back to life out of this current stillness, this silence – roaring ferociously around the world, sweeping everything in its path out of the way. Our lives roaring back to life again. In most ways, we will welcome that roar; in others, not so much.
Why? Our innocence is gone forever. We will never again be so naive, unaware, helpless. What we have experienced is going to stay with us always. We know ourselves and others better than we ever did before. We know what is out there and we have honed our coping skills to handle it.
In the meantime, let’s take stock: What have you missed most during what many of us think of as a lost year in our lives? What have you wanted to be free to do? What is the first thing you yearn to do when all restrictions are lifted?
Me? I hope to get reacquainted with a former lifestyle somewhere between what was, what is, and what should be from now on. What I have missed most over the past year is — wait for it — people. Talking over the back fence to a good neighbor. Brief, pleasant talks with people in line at Publix. Meeting new people and coming away with the hopeful expectation that I have made a new friend.
I want to sit in a park smelling the hint of orange blossoms on the clean, fresh air. I want to watch dogs running and tumbling together while toddlers convulse in giggles of pure joy, the bright colors of their clothing fluttering in the breeze along with our Stars and Stripes – forever.
I’m going to savor life renewed in the knowledge that it really is the small things that matter. I will linger to watch sunrises and sunsets again. I want to listen more and talk less ... When I greet someone with, “How are you?” I am going to listen carefully to the answer. Never has it mattered more than now – and every day from now on.
I hope never again to take things for granted. I hope never again to withhold words of encouragement, praise, appreciation, love. Most of all, I want to tell people what knowing them has meant to me — while I still can.
How about you? What do you want? Figure it out now — and do it.
J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.