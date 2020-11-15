SBRING — Throughout the United States, the pandemic is worsening and Highlands County is no exception. The county’s case count jumped by 60 with the release of Saturday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County showed a previous day positivity rate for new cases of 35.76%, meaning more than 1 in 3 who were tested were shown to have COVID-19.
A total of 3,164 have been infected in Highlands County and the latest update from FDOH shows there was one more death in Highlands attributed to the coronavirus for a total of 129 who have died from the virus. There have been 22 non-residents test positive for the virus.
Currently, 64 are hospitalized in Highlands County with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. That number has increased by 10 in one day.
Highlands County had 249 new cases in the past seven days and 471 new cases in the past 14 days.
Statewide there were 4,544 new coronavirus cases and 44 more resident deaths.
Over the course of the pandemic 875,096 people have been infected statewide and 17,489 Florida residents have died.
Miami-Dade County, with 1,163 new cases in the Saturday update, surpassed 200,000 cases with a total of 200,259. The county has had 3,707 deaths attributed to the virus.
Statewide the previous day testing positivity rate was 9.88%.
All the Heartland Counties were well above 10% the level that health officials hope to stay below. Hardee was at 33%, Hendry 15.91%, Glades 20%, DeSoto 26.09 and Okeechobee a 17.02% previous day positivity rate.
Nationwide there have been 10,816,004 cases with 244,671 deaths. After setting a new high Friday with 184,514 COVID cases, the United States showed an increase of 153,496 on Saturday.
Worldwide there have been 53,693,587 virus cases and 1,307,068 deaths.