AVON PARK — Nic Colbert, 15, of Sebring High School became the first person to complete a run in the southbound and northbound lanes of Panther Parkway.
He completed the Panther Parkway 5K Run/Walk with a time of 17:29.4. It took just a little over an hour to get everyone through the finish line, and then Highlands County Traffic Operations crews removed all the barricades and barrels.
Panther Parkway, from the Memorial Drive roundabout to the Sebring Roundabout, then opened to motorists at 11 a.m. Saturday.
County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr., who also documented the start of the 5K from overhead via drone, said traffic on the road was moving smoothly, as far as he could tell.
Race time score sheets listed 166 participants who registered times for the 5K. Howerton estimated 173 had signed up to participate, and another 100 as spectators.
Cars, parked nose-in, lined both shoulders of the parkway in the area north of Lake Denton. County commissioners attended, except for Ron Handley, who had a schedule conflict.
Commissioner Don Elwell, as vice chair of the board, stood in as emcee, announcing that the $12.1 million road was funded with $8.7 million from the county, $3.2 million from the Department of Transportation and $202,000 from the City of Sebring, for its part of the Sebring Roundabout.
He noted that the road while in design and preliminary construction for almost 10 years, delayed by contract and environmental issues, it took approximately 18 months to complete the road.
He also gave recognition to Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green and his crews, Traffic Operations Supervisor Eddie Cardona and his crews, Howerton and the rest of the Engineering Department, the Purchasing Department, the Office of Management and Budget, the county attorney and county administration.
He also thanked members of the Sebring City Council, their administration and utilities departments, and also “Pete the Panther,” South Florida State College mascot who also attended the opening of the namesake roadway.
Before starting the race, local vocalist Shannon Reed sang the national anthem, attendees observed a moment of silence in honor of Pearl Harbor Day on the 78th anniversary of the attack and then sang “Happy Birthday to You” to Chet Brojek, now 75, one of the race organizers who would start off the 5K with a pistol shot.
Shortly after Colbert finished as the open winner, he was followed immediately by Corry Haake, 42, who finished with a time of 17:34.4, taking second overall and the male master winner spot.
Ian Velez, 16, came in third overall and first in the 16-20 age category with a time of 18:10.6