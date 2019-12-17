CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may be Will Grier time in Carolina.
Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell said he’s considering making a change at quarterback this week against the Indianapolis Colts. Fewell said he’ll decide Wednesday on whether to turn to Grier, a rookie third-round pick from West Virginia, or stick with the struggling Kyle Allen.
“Over the next two days we will continue to evaluate and you will know on Wednesday,” Fewell said Monday.
Allen had three interceptions in a 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, resulting in Carolina’s sixth straight loss.
He has thrown 15 picks this season and turned it over seven times on fumbles. His 22 turnovers in just 12 starts are more than Cam Newton has had in any of his nine seasons in Carolina.
Fewell said he liked how Allen played in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks, rallying the Panthers to two touchdowns after falling behind 30-10.
But overall he said Allen missed some opportunities.
“I do believe there were plays out there to be made and at times he didn’t make those plays that needed to be made,” Fewell said. “And that goes along with the position of quarterback. ... I thought he did some solid things and obviously some not-so good things.”
Allen questioned his own decision-making after the game.
“I put us in some bad positions today,” Allen said. “Didn’t play the way I needed to play to help us win the game. Stuff at the end doesn’t really matter because I just put us in bad positions. Turned the ball over too much. Just not helping this team win.”
Grier, who grew up in the Charlotte area, has not played in an NFL game after struggling at times in the preseason.
Former head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this season that Grier wasn’t quite ready to play and was still making the transition to the NFL game, although he had plenty of promise. Grier has mostly been taking reps with the scout team offense, so a decision would need to be made by Wednesday.
With two games remaining and nothing left to lose it would seem the Panthers would want to find out if Grier figures into their long-term plans at quarterback.