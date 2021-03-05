AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panther Volleyball team completed their first rotation of Division II Sun-Lakes Conference play going 4-1 after beating the Lake Sumpter Hawks on Wednesday night at home 3-1: 25-22, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-21. With the win, the Panthers improved to 5-3 overall on the season.
South Florida State College attempted to set the tone early as Lyn’d Lewis scored the first point of the game and match with a kill shot to put the Panthers up 1-0. That lasted about five seconds as the Panthers were called for a court/rotation infraction and the point was switched to Lake Sumpter, giving them the lead.
The Panthers rebounded and built a lead of three points on several occasions at 9-6, 10-7, 11-8, 12-9 and for a moment at 13-10 when they had a called point reversed for the second time of the game that got South Florida State College Kim Crawford visibly and vocally upset to the point the judge flashed the yellow card on her.
With the Panthers’ three-point lead down to one, 12-11, the Hawks forged ahead scoring seven of the next 11 points to take a 18-16 over the Panthers. South Florida State College battled back with four straight points, highlighted by a block by Maghan Oliver that gave the Panthers a 19-18 lead.
Tied at 20 and 22, South Florida State College scored three straight to take the win. Maria Rodriquez hit a shot at the defender to make the score 23-22, Oliver followed with a point and Rodriquez hit the game winner to make the final score 25-22.
The Panthers made the second game look fairly easy, leading 10-9, Madison Platt served an ace to make the score 12-9 and Lewis recorded a block for a point that made the score 13-10.
A 9-3 run by the Panthers put them up by nine points, 22-13 before winning the second game 25-17.
South Florida State College did not fare as well in the third game as neither team built more than a two-point lead as the game hit the midway point tied at 12-12 on a blocked shot by Oliver and Raphaela Da Silva. A tap over by Platt tied the game at 13 and a block at the center of the net by Oliver put the Panthers in the lead 15-13.
The Hawks responded with the longest run of the game to that point with six straight points to take a 19-15 lead over the Panthers. The Hawks maintained the momentum to the end of the game to win by six at 25-19.
It appeared that Lake Sumpter was going to carry the momentum of their third game win into the fourth game as they held a three point lead at 12-9 and a four point lead at 16-12.
The Panthers battled back as a tap over and a kill shot by Oliver brought them back to within one at 17-16, a kill shot by Lewis tied the game at 19 and a second one by Lewis put the Panthers in the lead 21-20.
Tied at 21, a bad hit by Lake Sumpter and a block by Oliver and Andrea Colon surged the Panthers past the Hawks 23-21 and eventually won the fourth game 25-21 and the match 3-1.
The Panthers play at home today against Webber International University with a 6 p.m. start time.