AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panther baseball team missed a couple of golden opportunities in losing both games of a doubleheader to the Miami Dade College Sharks in a key Southern Conference matchup last Saturday at Panther Field in Avon Park; 14-11 and 12-8.
The losses dropped the Panthers to 27-18 overall this season and 4-8 in the Southern Conference. Currently tied with Eastern Florida State College and Indian River State College, the Panther find themselves eight games back with Miami Dade sporting an overall record of 29-12-1 and are undefeated in the conference at 12-0.
Game 1 had both teams scoreless going into the third inning. Four walks by South Florida starting pitcher Bryce Shaffer, the first three batters to load the bases with no outs, and a couple of base hits led to Miami Dade taking a 4-0 lead.
The Panthers battled back the next two innings with Deven Tedders hitting a two-run homer over the right-field fence in the third to make the score 4-2.
South Florida added three runs in the bottom of the fourth as Jadiel Martinez, Nico Saladino and Pedro Moreno each doubled and Tedders added a single that gave the Panther a 5-4 lead after four innings.
The Sharks posted a single run in the fifth to tie the game at 5, South Florida responded with their second home run of the game, a two-run shot over the centerfield fence that put the Panthers back on top 7-5 after five innings.
The Sharks came back in the top half of the sixth, scoring twice to tie the game at seven. Again the Panthers responded with three base hits, highlighted by a double by Jakoby Stanley and the Panther’s third home run of the game, a two run blast by Reid Lisle that accounted for four runs as the Panthers held a 11-7 lead after six innings.
After a silent seventh, the Sharks took advantage in the eighth inning of four walks, hit batter, a Panther error, a homer and a double, all before South Florida could record an out and seven runs crossed the plate that gave Miami Dade a 14-11 lead.
That score held up as the first game final as the Sharks held the Panthers scoreless the last two innings.
In game two, the Panthers were not able to hold on to and early 3-1 first inning lead that was highlighted by a Saladino home run. Miami Dade posted single runs in the second and third to tie the game at 3.
The Sharks scored four runs in the fourth and held the Panthers to two to hold a two run 7-5 lead after four innings. Miami Dade scored at least one run in all seven innings played to include two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh two take a 12-5 lead.
South Florida tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh with Brylan West and and Tedders singling to drive in a run each and the Panthers tallied three in total in the final inning to finish the game on the short end of a 12-8 decision.
The Panthers continue Southern Conference play on Wednesday as they travel to Eastern Florida State College, then return home on Friday and are back on the road on Saturday for the three-game series.