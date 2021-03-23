AVON PARK — The end result sometimes doesn’t reflect the effort put in. And that’s the case for the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Despite an outstanding and gritty performance, South Florida State College volleyball fell three sets to none to Gulf Coast State College. It’s the Panthers’ second loss this season to the conference-leading Commodores (12-3, 8-1).
It was a battle from the outset.
The Panthers started the first set trading blows with Gulf Coast. Neither squad seemed able to get on some kind of extended service run. And every time a team gained an advantage on the scoreboard the other closed the gap, especially the Panthers.
Gulf Coast went on a service run in the middle point of Set 1 and South Florida clawed its way back to tie it at 22. Even when the Commodores took a 24-22 advantage, back came SFSC with a kill and a block to tie it at 24. However, two quick points gave Gulf Coast a 1-0 lead in the match.
According to the Florida Collegiate System Activities Association Athletics’ website, SFSC posted its best hitting percentage in the first set with a .244 team clip.
No team led by greater than three in the second frame until the back half of the set. After the Panthers took an 18-16 lead, Gulf Coast went on an 8-3 run to take a 24-19 lead. SFSC wouldn’t go away and recorded three straight points to close it at 24-22. But a quick dump by the Commodores flattened any chance of a comeback and gave them a 2-0 match lead. South Florida hit just .048 in the second frame.
South Florida was determined to get back in the match in the final frame. It took an early lead and tried to hold its pace all the way to its first set win.
The cheers of fans rose with every point that brought the Panthers closer to 25. With a 20-15 lead, SFSC seemed poised to extend the match by at least one more set. However, all match the Commodores proved why they were the best team in the Sun-Lakes Conference. They outscored the Panthers 11-4 to complete the sweep. South Florida finished the third set hitting .132 with a game-high 14 kills.
Head Coach Kim Crawford said her team played well and did everything well against the Commodores. Her team’s defense, serving, serve-receive and blocking specifically stood out to her.
Defensively, South Florida finished the match with 11 total blocks and 64 digs along with only one reception error.
Jenna Capuano posted a team-high 17 digs followed by Karla Rodriguez with 15. Capuano finished one assist shy of a double-double for the match plus had one of South Florida’s three service aces on the day.
Meghan Olivier led the team with 11 kills on 24 swings. Additionally, the middle blocker recorded three block assists and one block solo. The next closest in kills was outside hitter Andrea Colon with nine kills on 20 attempts for a .400 hitting percentage.
The Panthers fell to 9-6 on the year and 5-3 in the conference with the loss. They’ll be on the road to face Lake-Sumter State College on Wednesday before ending their regular season against St. Johns River on Friday, March 26.