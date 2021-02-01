AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panther Baseball team rallied in the late innings to beat the IMG Post Grad Ascenders 8-6 on Saturday afternoon at Panther Field in Avon Park. With the win, the Panthers improved to 4-2 on the season.
Despite the victory, South Florida State College Head Coach Rick Hitt noted they were a long way from being where they needed.
“We are 100 percent a work in progress every single day,” said Hitt. “Within the process of every game, regardless of the result, we have so much to get better at, it’s incredible.
“That is what we are focusing on every day, take care of the baseball, command from the mound, quality at bats, an energy and enthusiasm for playing, those types of things during the process from the first pitch of the game to the last. We have a lot of that to cover and a lot of that to improve upon.”
Most noticeable was the rotation of pitchers that entered the game every inning or two.
“We are trying to get as many pitchers in as we can so they can find out more about themselves, we did not have fall games this year, so this is our testing ground while trying to have success on the field as well.”
After two scoreless innings to start the game, the Panthers were able to push the first run across the plate in the bottom of the third courtesy of two one-out walks and a two-out double into left field by Andrew Cox that drove in Zeddric Burnham to put the Panthers up 1-0.
IMG responded in the top of the fourth with a single and two doubles that scored two runs to take a 2-1 lead.
The Panthers pounced back in the bottom of the fourth with three runs on three hits, two doubles and a single, coupled with an error by IMG and a hit batter to retake the lead 4-2.
IMG knotted the game at four with a two-run homer over the left field fence in the top of the fifth inning.
South Florida State College forged back into the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Hunter Wilder reached on a one-out single and stole second base. Wilder then scored on a single by Nico Saladino into left field to put the Panthers up 5-4.
Both teams scored twice in the seventh inning, IMG took the lead in the top half scoring two runs after loading the bases with no outs to make the score 6-5. The Panthers were a bit more unconventional as Brady Markham reached on an error and stole second to leadoff the inning. A two-out triple by Wilder into the right centerfield gap scored Markham to tie the game at 6.
Wilder later scored on a wild pitch to put the Panthers back on top 7-6.
The Panthers added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth as Saladino started the inning with a leadoff triple down the right field line and later scored on a squeeze bunt by Markham to give the Panthers an 8-6 lead, which held up to be the final score.
The Panther play at Webber International University on Monday and will be back at Panther Field on Wednesday to face Lake Sumpter.