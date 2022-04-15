AVON PARK — South Florida State College softball (14-28, 3-15) went for 1-1 in a pair of games against Eastern Florida State College (22-20, 10-8) Wednesday night. The Panthers showed a quality performance in a 5-1 victory in game one but ran into trouble and fell 11-7 in nine innings in game two.
South Florida grabbed a hold of game one right from the start following Kaycee Torres’s shutout in the first inning.
The Panthers loaded the bases after a trio of free passes as Lexie Witz walked, Ella Fletcher was hit by a pitch and Ashton Lewis walked. Kassidy Leverett came through with a double to left field. She plated Witz and Fletcher while Lewis came home on an error by a Titan outfielder.
However, Leverett was thrown out trying to stretch her double and Torres struck out the next at-bat to end the inning.
South Florida added another run in the top of the fourth. With the bases loaded and two outs on the board, first baseman Madison Hodges hit a comebacker to the EFSC pitcher who misplayed the ball and scored Leverett from third.
Meanwhile, Torres was pitching a shutout in the circle. A combination of pitch execution and some spectacular defensive plays kept the Titans off the scoreboard. One being a sliding catch from Ciara Justice in right field.
Others were from Abi Ayers at second base. She made diving stops to both her left and right on two separate occasions for 4-3 putouts. One came in the fifth with runners on second and third.
She corralled a ball hit up the middle, jumped up and fired down to Hodges at first to keep the shutout intact in the fifth.
“She pulled our bacon out of the frying pan a couple times on those plays,” Head Coach Carlos Falla said. “Those were phenomenal.”
Eastern Florida did get a run in the sixth inning off an error on a throw out attempt by Lewis. However, that error made her more prepared for a second attempt at it. That time she cut down a runner making a play for third to end the inning.
Katie Capes then got the run back on a double to score Paige Pilon as the 5-1 advantage was more than enough for Torres to hold on for the complete game win.
Falla said the win in game one was the type of game they need to play in order to win ball games: pitch well, play good defense behind it and have good enough production at the plate in key spots.
Unfortunately, the Panthers couldn’t recreate that in the second game.
Despite seven runs on seven hits the Panthers couldn’t make enough plays to take home the sweep.
SFSC tied the game at seven in the seventh thanks to a throwing error by the Titans catcher, a passed ball and heady baserunning from Witz.
A great chance to win it came in the eighth with Justice on second and a hero from the Miami Dade home series in Hayley Zimmerman at the dish. She put a good swing on to send a pitch the other way. But EFSC’s Vicky Vasquez scooped it up on the base line for an unassisted putout.
Then a two-out nightmare ensued in the ninth for South Florida. With Torres in her sixth inning of relief for starter Emylee Mountin, the Titans rattled off four runs and held on in the bottom for the win.
Falla pointed at defensive miscues as the difference in game two regardless of having to shift around players on defense due to injury.
The injury bug has hit South Florida hard. The Panthers have been down to three pitchers for several weeks after Taylor Roche went down. Hence, Torres throwing near 13 innings and over 200 pitches Wednesday.
In addition to losing infielder Kristin Steller for the season, Trinity Rohrer found herself on the shelf against EFSC and Ayers suffered an upper body injury in game one on Wednesday. It forced Capes into the second base spot and left fielder Leverett to third for game two. Capes came through with a 2-for-2 game two with a pair of walks.
“Every time we turn around, we’re hurt,” Falla said. “It’s always something different. We have had the injury bug all year…every time we get somebody healthy, we lose somebody else. It’s just just the way it is.”
Falla feels good that two of his final three series come at home though because nobody in their conference played well on the road this year. SFSC takes on Miami Dade on April 20 and Indian River on April 23.