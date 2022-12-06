Panthers Mayfield Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after his teams loss to the Baltimore Ravens after an NFL football game Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP FILE PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The short-lived Baker Mayfield era is over in Carolina.

The Panthers waived the struggling quarterback on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release.

