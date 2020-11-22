LAKE PLACID — Without any fanfare or advertising, a new Papa John’s Pizza began serving the Lake Placid area on Nov. 10. Located at 119 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid, the new store hardly needed a grand opening. The 12 delivery vehicles could be seen around town, delivering pizzas to those in the know.
Store Manager Jorge Barajas has six years experience with Papa John’s Pizza, while the owner now has 64 locations. So, they have the menu down to a science. Papa John’s Pizza is proud of the ingredients they use. In fact, they brag, “Better pizza starts on the vine, not in the kitchen.”
Papa John’s in Lake Placid delivers from State Road 70 to the south, and State Road 66 and U.S. 98 to the north. Hours are: daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., plus on Friday nights they stay for you until midnight. Orders can be placed online at www.papajohns.com or by calling 863-659-4390.
Menu-wise, it’s not just about their 12 varieties of pizzas. You can also enjoy papadias, wings, garlic knots, cheese sticks, poppers, and even dessert. To wash it down, add 20-ounce or 2-liter Pepsi products. Barajas declares the two ‘most ordered’ items are ‘The Works’ pizza and the Philly Cheesesteak papadia (like a calzone).
One customer wasted no time in finding the new Papa John’s Pizza. Jane Klingensmith is a retired data operator with the School Board of Highlands County. She has lived in Lake Placid for over 35 years. A friend of hers from Sebring often picks up a Papa John’s pizza for them to share when she comes to visit.
Klingensmith commented that she absolutely loves their sauce. So, she is happy she doesn’t have to go far now when she gets a craving.
Barajas is in the process of coming up with more lunch specials. Right now, you can get a carryout, medium, 12-inch pizza with one topping for $6.99. Schools, churches and large groups get a discount too. Catering parties, business lunches, and family get-togethers is a great way to please everyone. Gluten-free choices are on the menu as well.
Don’t forget to order double chocolate chip warm brownies for dessert. You’ll be a hero with your family; and they’ll think you baked them yourself.