SEBRING — Bare Wood Market is pleased to announce they are hosting their annual Parade of Trees. This is the third year for their Christmas tree decorating fundraiser, which looks to be the best one yet!
Local businesses are asked to decorate trees that are then displayed in the store at Bare Wood Market. People can browse, admire and purchase them. All funds collected goes to a local charity. This year the money goes to ‘Beauty Fit for a Queen’.
The display runs from December 1st to December 17th. The trees can be seen during store hours which are Wednesday-Friday (10:30am to 4:00pm) and Saturday (10:00am to 2:00pm).
“Businesses and individuals are asked to bring in a small decorated Christmas tree to Bare Wood Market. They will be displayed for two weeks. It’s a very popular event,” said Laura Young, owner of Bare Wood Market.
“The proceeds this year will go to Beauty Fit for a Queen, a local charity that teaches young girls they are beautiful inside and out. So not only will your tree be enjoyed by everyone coming into the market, but the sales will help the charity.”
Visitors to Bare Wood Market will also be able to vote on their favorite tree. These are the categories: best business theme, my tree tells a story, best vintage Christmas, most whimsical and best of show.
Votes will be cast by customers as they walk around Bare Wood Market. Ballots will be available in the store for anyone wishing to vote. Voting is optional for customers.
On the evening of December 1st, there were quite a few people browsing through the store, admiring the beautiful and unique Christmas trees for sale.
Beth Weiler was looking at tree #8. “I love puzzles and was drawn to this tree as it had big puzzle pieces hanging from the branches. Very interesting and unique.”
Tree #13 was arranged to look like a dress, complete with ribbon and peacock feathers. “I like the unusual design and the bright colors. Very original,” said Jean Haig.
Mary Seigfreid liked tree #11. “It’s very clever and different. The roof has shingles and Santa and his reindeer are on the top.” The tree looks like it’s inside a house.
Beauty Fit for a Queen is a 501c3 Bible-based nonprofit organization that was started here in Highlands County by Britany Fann. They specialize in makeup application while emphasizing that true beauty comes from God, our Creator, and is shown from the inside out. They want women of all ages to know they are all beautiful.
Some of their programs include ‘The Blessed Dressed Program’, ‘Bless her Heart Teen Program’, ‘Modern Day Princess’, the ‘Prom Event’ and more.
Beauty Fit for a Queen is located in downtown Sebring at 205 Circle Park Drive. Please visit their website at beautyfitforaqueen.org. They have done some amazing work in our community with showing young ladies the right path to take.
Be sure to stop by Bare Wood Market and vote for your favorite tree!