LAKE PLACID — Many residents remember visiting Paradise Plantation for a pineapple slushy or other homemade preserves. The giant pineapple announcing juice was sold inside the small souvenir shop, at 2108 U.S. 27, was a roadside attraction similar to those in mid-century USA.
The history of the plantation is not easy to come by and is mostly mentioned in places with names like “Lost History” or “Abandoned Buildings in Florida.” On those types of sites, images of the pineapple with the infamous osprey’s nest in it and slightly spooky shots of the remnants inside make up the bulk of information.
Once the proper name is known, along with the former owner’s name, searching becomes less ambiguous. Many residents have long called the property Pineapple Plantation, which makes sense. But postcards found on premises show Paradise Plantation is the proper name. The correct name points to the owner, Harold “Jake” Emminger, who was an Air Force captain stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, according to his obituary. The Rocky Mount Telegram article in January 1986 said he served in World War II as a navigator on B-26s.
After serving his country, he purchased some 35 acres in Lake Placid in 1952 and raised pineapples. His was the only pineapple plantation in the state at the time. He was called the “Pineapple King.”
Emminger sold fruit, wines from pineapples made in Tampa for him, preserves made in the “preserving kitchen” and candy, among other treats. The preserving kitchen was a small room off of the retail space.
Despite the dilapidated building from being abandoned for years, remnants of the last known occupant, “Shonda’s Souvenirs,” can be clearly seen painted on the building along with the merchandise once carried inside.
“Shonda” is Shonda Legree, of Lake Placid, who occupied the premises for a time.
At one point, it is reported some 200 tourists would visit Emminger’s shop. It was possibly as popular as Lake Placid’s other roadside attraction, Placid Tower.
Not too long after his start, a freeze (1957) reduced his pineapple inventory by half. Emminger would supplement his plants with Mexican imports. Business would slow down for the plantation in the 1980s.
In 1985, Emminger married Virginia McKenna and moved to Manatee County. The Pineapple King would still commute to Lake Placid. Upon reaching the age of 85 in 2004, he retired. His obituary states Emminger was a Mason and was recognized for 50-plus years of service to Placid Lodge #282 in 2007. Emminger died May 14, 2008 at 89 years old.
While many reminiscence about those good old days, hoping to experience them again, they are in luck as new owners Peter and Jeisse Hernandez are planning just that. They bought the place and are working on creating a farm as well as breathing new life into the plantation for the public to enjoy.