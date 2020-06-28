This home is located at 2587 N. Osceola Road in Avon Park Lakes Subdivision, Avon Park. It is priced at $299,900 and is listed by Diane Reis with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, Sebring, Florida.
This stunning custom-built home was built in 2007 and it has lake views of Lake Olivia from many of the rear windows. The home has 3,082 total square feet and 2,531 square feet of living space. The side entry garage is 506 square feet, measuring 23-by-22-foot. The home is located one block from Lake Olivia and sits on a lushly landscaped lot with many types of fruit trees.
As you enter the foyer you will be amazed at the grandeur with the porcelain tiled foyer and cathedral ceilings that lead into the great room. The formal dining room and a den is off the foyer as well which makes it a great flowing floor plan. The home is open and airy and great for entertaining.
The kitchen is large with many custom wood cabinets and a pantry closet with a glass door.
The Master suite is grand with an extra 6-by-5-foot sitting area and a huge walk-in closet. The Master bath has a large tiled shower with custom Listellos, a water closet, a garden tub and a double vanity with cultured marble vanity tops as well as a linen closet.
The utility room is adjacent to the kitchen and leads into the expansive garage. The Florida room runs across the rear of the house and measures 28-by-9-foot and is under heat and air. A private office measuring 9-by-13-foot is off the Florida room and has a window unit. This room could be used as a fourth bedroom as well as the den as a fifth bedroom if needed. The two guest bedrooms and guest bath are on the opposite side of the house and both are large sized rooms. The guest bath has a beautiful cultured marble vanity plus a tub/shower combination and linen closet.
The lot is 120-by-100 feet and has lush landscaping with abundant fruit and flowering trees such as cherry, peach, persimmon, avocado, lychee, pineapple, star fruit, orange, mango and banana. There is a well for the water for the home with a rented water softener and a separate well for the irrigation. The home has a security system.
If you are looking for your own little piece of paradise with a palatial feel this home is for you. It is located very close to Nucor, medical offices, shopping, Walmart, and churches. You are within walking distance to Lake Olivia, which has a paved walking trail around it to take a walk or walk your dog.
Please contact Diane Reis to schedule a private showing at 352-267-6436 or email at dreis@bhhsflpg.com or visit her website at www.dianereis.com, sebringfloridahomes.net, or diane@dianereis.com.
MLS#272977