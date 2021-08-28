Michelle Lott, owner of Signs by Signtastic in Sebring, has known Litton Walker, this year’s Highlander Awards Paramedic of the Year, for decades.
She nominated him for his work as an emergency medical technician and paramedic, but says he helps the community in his civilian life, too.
“He has been with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services department a long time,” Lott says. “He’s always helping everyone else. He’s a standup guy who doesn’t tell anyone ‘No’ when they ask him for help.”
Walker, who volunteers with West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Station 10 and Avon Park Station 4 as a paramedic, has been serving Highlands County for 28 years. The Highlands County Commissioners honored Walker for 25 years of service in 2018. Lott has watched him work his way up from emergency medical technician (EMT) to become a skilled paramedic. Like other paramedics who race to crash scenes to save lives, Walker has worked in situations that would rattle most people. He was on scene at the State Road 64 head-on collision in July that claimed three lives, including that of former Hardee County Sheriff’s Major Paul “Eddie” Davis.
“He goes to all the car crashes in north county,” Lott says. “They get some pretty traumatic calls, so he has a quirky sense of humor to deal with it all.”
Walker is part of the effort by other local firefighters, paramedics and first responders to create the Highlands County 911 Memorial at Station 10,, which is at 3517 Hammock Road. A piece of a steel beam from the World Trade Center will be at the center of the memorial’s design. Firefighters are selling bricks online to raise money for the shrine, which will be formally dedicated on Sept. 11.
“There is a piece of steel from the tower that will be part of the memorial,” Lott says. “Litton is someone with a big heart who takes this very seriously. He knows he is part of a larger mission.”
In fact, Lott bought a brick after Walker told her about the program. The bricks will be used to pave the walkway surrounding the memorial; those who donate can dictate a message in three, engraved lines on the face of the brick.
Lance DuVall, the recently retired Highlands County EMS captain, trained Walker up and as captain, supervised him as Walker responded to fires, crashes and other events with injuries.
“The biggest thing about him is he’s very dependable, he is dedicated to his community, a hard worker, and will do anything you ask of him on scene. He follows directions and gets along with everybody. In times of emergency, he is very calm, very calm.”
Though Walker’s heroic service to the community impresses Lott, she also cites his kindness toward people in non-emergency situations. Walker also works for Signs by Signtastic in Sebring with Lott.
“When a customer orders a sign, he uses our lift to install it,” she says. “He answers all their questions and does extra things for them.”
She hired Walker after he asked to borrow her lift, which workers use to hang signs on the side of buildings. It was Christmas time, and he wanted to hang Christmas lights in his neighborhood.
“He’s very compassionate,” she says. “I have seen him on the job, he’s very caring, very professional.”