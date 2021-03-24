SEBRING — Since starting July 2019 with Highlands County Fire Rescue, Paramedic Shannon Elliott said the county doesn’t get many pediatric calls.
“I’ve probably had a handful. It’s not like it’s an everyday thing,” Elliott said, confirming statements from the Highlands County Public Information Office that that pediatric cases, for children from birth to 14 years, represents approximately 2.5% of all the calls Fire Rescue had in 2020.
It’s enough, however, for the county to train their paramedics above the state requirements, and have them renew that training every two years. This month, county paramedics had training at Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring to improve the quality of care provided to seriously ill or injured children.
Battalion Chief Brett Hogan said the training, provided through the American Heart Association, starts as 16 hours of training, required within six month of a paramedic being hired by the county, then eight hours of training at each recertification.
Elliott said the stations train basic life support for pediatrics along with a couple of cardiac stations, as well as an intubation station. Each trainer gives trainees the conditions of the scenario when they get there. Trainees, as they would in the field, ask questions about defects or allergies.
When asked if trainers include conflicting information, as with parents or bystanders on the scene, Elliott said no.
“This one is straight-forward, but definitely in the field, it happens that you get different information,” Elliott said.
The training focuses on respiratory issues, mostly. “It’s the main cause of pediatric issues,” Hogan said.
Of course, children can also have cardiac issues as well as shock, which could be from infection, blood loss or just dehydration.
“The big thing about children is they are resilient and can compensate at the same time,” Hogan said. “They will compensate well, until they don’t, [and] go downhill fast.”
Elliott said not only are children more resilient with physical trauma, in some ways, but children present a host of other alternate conditions from adults, especially seniors, who comprise the majority of Highlands County medical calls.
“Obviously, children are a lot smaller than us. That comes into play with our medication dosages,” Elliott said. “You really have to be careful. You can do damage with too much or not enough, or the wrong medication. The child might not be responsive at all when they arrive.
Elliott said one coworker had a pediatric code. Fortunately, she has had nothing like that, yet.
“But that’s why we do our training, you know, so we’re prepared and take care of what comes our way in an efficient manner,” Elliott said.
That’s why she likes the training.
“I like doing it. I’m grateful that we get the opportunities to do that,” Elliott said. “We don’t get a lot of pediatric calls.”
For Hogan, he likes the fact that the training every two years brings their pediatric mindset back to the forefront.
“It keeps us up to speed,” Hogan said.
It’s also part of what people need to bring with them to be a paramedic or emergency medical technician, Elliott said.
“Always be teachable, willing to learn,” Elliott said, emphasizing confidence with humility and preparation for the unexpected. “It doesn’t ever go as planned. Sometimes you do have those textbook scenarios. You just [have to] figure it out and do what’s best for the patient, and get them to the ER.”