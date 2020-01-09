SEBRING — County commissioners gave final approval Tuesday for a parcel at the corner of Sebring Parkway and Scenic Highway to go from residential to commercial.
The zoning and land-use change now makes it possible for Bernie Little Distributors Inc. to build a larger facility on the backside of the parcel, and move out of a facility the company has outgrown on U.S. 98.
Tuesday’s hearing had residents speaking for and against the proposal, as well as a “no” vote from Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who went with the recommendation originally given by the Planning and Zoning Commission. It was the same vote she made in October, during the Board of County Commission’s first hearing, based on the P&Z Commission’s 5-1 vote against the project at its September meeting.
Planning Supervisor Joedene Thayer told the Highlands News-Sun after the hearing that the reason P&Z members voted it down included concerns about the warehouse and semi-truck loading/unloading center being near to and sharing Scenic Highway with residential areas.
Some said they would have preferred the site stay as high-density residential and have affordable housing go there. Others considered the prospect of a distribution center as “not aesthetically pleasing,” despite Bernie Little officials providing an architect’s rendering of the façade, Thayer said. Objecting P&Z members didn’t want to be known for approving a “warehouse” at the site.
Residents spoke against the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting, but others spoke for it.
While Michelle Gresham said the truck traffic would not be good for people living in the area, Richard Szoke, who had spoken against the proposal at the P&Z meeting, had been for it ever since.
“I’m 100% for it. We need tax-base property,” Szoke said. “Possibly a shopping center or medical building, which will bring money to the county.”
Later in the commission meeting, Tuck asked why the county hadn’t done a traffic study of the area before approving rezoning and land-use changes.
“They could sell out to a Sam’s Club and have a lot more trucks [in and out],” Tuck said. She expressed concern for the capacity of Scenic Highway, a two-lane collector road that empties onto Sebring Parkway and Panther Parkway to the north, just recently built.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said a traffic study is usually done after the county receives a site plan, which includes all locations of entrances and exits.
Commissioner Jim Brooks, who previously served on the P&Z Commission, said any developer would have to do a traffic study as part of the site plan and permitting.
“It’s premature at this point,” Brooks said.
He said most land owners in that area had their land rezoned from agricultural use in 2004 when a ballot initiative was gaining momentum to force land-use changes to go to popular vote. That initiative didn’t pass the ballot, but the land-use and new zoning remained, Brooks said, along with traffic studies done at the time — which would now be out of date.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday that to do any development on the site, a company or developer will have to perform a traffic study, including number of vehicle trips per day and how many need to stack up in nearby turn lanes.
“This is required as part of the development plan review process,” Howerton said via text. “Any issues indicated at that time will be addressed as part of the permit.”