Parents help son recover from brutal attack

On his days off, the law enforcement officer and his wife – who wish to remain anonymous – drive their adult son to specialists who are trying to restore his mind and body.
The 24-year-old Avon Park resident, who once rode his motorcycle to work and to take his girlfriend on trips, can no longer drive. In fact, it was the motorcycle that led another man to beat him so badly that he was temporarily put on life support.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Du’Wayne Kelly, who investigated the attack, doctors diagnosed the young man with “brain bleed.” Days after the November 2022 attack, Kelly reported the victim was undergoing several procedures to relieve pressure on his brain at Tampa General Hospital.
“There is no prognosis at this time and the victim remains in critical condition,” Kelly wrote about a week before Thanksgiving.
Since the attack, the young man has undergone more surgeries; had to be placed in a body support so he could stand; underwent physical therapy to regain motion in his legs, arms, and hands; learned to stand on his own, and can now walk with the help of a walker.
“When he walks, his left foot is still turned inward,” the father said. “We let him walk next door to see a neighbor, and he came back and collapsed, exhausted.”
The young man’s long road to some level of recovery has relied on his parents’ dedication and hope. They drive the young man to see specialists in Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, looking for hope and treatment for their son’s physical and neurological injuries.
“It’s going to take time, and he won’t be like he was before,” his father said. “But he’s young and he’s working very hard.”
On July 5, Joseph Quentin Johnston – the man who hit their son from behind – pleaded no contest to felony battery with great bodily harm and was given time served, which was about eight months. He is now on two years of probation. According to his plea agreement, the crime can come with a five-year state prison sentence.
Court records show that Johnston has been convicted of at least 15 burglaries, both residential and vehicular and a dozen counts of grand theft.
In 2011, Johnston was sentenced to three years and six months in Florida state prison on burglary, grand theft and other charges. He also served time in the Highlands County Jail.
According to the sheriff’s arrest report, Johnston became upset with the victim after he drove a friend to Johnston’s house on his motorcycle. Johnston apparently didn’t like how loud the victim’s motorcycle sounded near his home.
Johnston apparently wanted to make the victim known of his displeasure, detectives said.
On Nov. 16, 2022, Johnston, 33, entered a room at the Magnuson Hotel in Sebring where the victim was with friends. According to detectives, a witness opened the door when Johnston knocked on the door. Another witness who claimed to be in the hotel bathroom said she heard Johnston say something about “disrespecting someone’s house with the victim’s motorcycle due to it being loud.” Johnston then came up behind the victim and hit him in the head with his fist or a heavy object.
The witness exited the bathroom, then saw the victim fall between the two beds. After a few moments, the victim got up off the floor, then went to the bathroom and vomited, the arrest report states. The victim emerged from the bathroom, then lay on the floor again. When his breathing became uneven, witnesses decided to call for medical help. Things turned worse as the victim suffered a seizure and became unresponsive.
As Johnston and another man left the room and walked across the hotel’s parking lot, one of them pushed the victim’s motorcycle onto the ground.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden added conditions to Johnston’s two-year probation.
Johnston must pay about $2,500 in court and investigative costs. He must report to probation regularly, notify anyone of an address change. He is not allowed to contact his victim in any way, shape or form; he must submit to warrantless searches, provide a DNA sample; and of course, refrain from breaking new laws. If he violates his probation, he can be sentenced to 10 years in Florida state prison, a court official said.
He is out on $65,000 bond awaiting trial on the drug trafficking and other charges.
Meanwhile, his parents continue to do what they can to return their son to normality.
“Every day my son presses on, every day he progresses, and he knows what needs to be done and he does it,” the father said.
Deputies arrested Johnston again on March 23. Deputies pulled over a Cadillac in Sebring around 11 a.m. that morning and found Johnston behind the wheel. They searched the car and allegedly found more than 242 grams of methamphetamine, some of which was mixed with fentanyl, according to his arrest report.
They also allegedly found 10.2 grams of Adderall and 25.2 grams of oxycodone in the car. He was charged with meth and oxycontin trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a location from which to sell drugs.
Johnston can receive a 30-year sentence if convicted of trafficking meth and fentanyl, which is a first-degree felony, according to Florida statutes.