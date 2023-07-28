Parents help son recover from brutal attack

JOHNSTON

On his days off, the law enforcement officer and his wife – who wish to remain anonymous – drive their adult son to specialists who are trying to restore his mind and body.

The 24-year-old Avon Park resident, who once rode his motorcycle to work and to take his girlfriend on trips, can no longer drive. In fact, it was the motorcycle that led another man to beat him so badly that he was temporarily put on life support.

Recommended for you