Lake Placid’s St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church ladies meet regularly to create coverings for the altar as well as vestments worn by rector, Rev. Dr. Robin A. Reed.
In 2019, under the leadership of sewing circle member Barbara McCarthy, the parish began a sewing ministry camp for youngsters who had an interest in the art. It was such a success that church members and those learning of the ministry via stories in the Highlands News-Sun began to donate fabric, notions, remnants, quilting and even used sewing machines.
This was in response to a camp run at the church for young people. The youngsters came, learned to sew and created drawstring bags that they filled with toiletries and goodies that they then donated to homeless veterans in need. Many churches hold vacation Bible vamps. St. Francis sponsors this unique sewing ministry. Their motto was, “Made for you while we prayed for you.”
Word of mouth generated even more donations of material and machines. They were bursting at the seams with donations, so on Jan. 22 the parish held a huge ”Sewing Stash Sale.” Crowds arrived at 8 a.m. to get the best deals.
The shoppers picked their prize fabric, enjoyed a bake sale and many paid a buck a minute to receive a neck massage from massage therapist Briana Boothe who contributed the money collected to the ministry. She has her business by appointment at 21 Ryant Blvd. in Sebring and can be reached at 763-414-8336.
Sue Hinkle came early with friends Patsy Grasley, Janice and Shirley Asbury. Hinkle said, “The early bird gets the worm.” They had their pick from the many tables filled with every kind of fabric.
Jennifer and David Dee from Michigan just arrived in the area. They are on a trek to check out all of Florida to decide where they want to retire. Jennifer is a quilter and found some workable remnants.
Susan Kinderman is part of the parish sewing ministry and she sold her handmade items to support the program.
Sherry Labrie from Sebring tested out a machine. “I do long arm quilting and was looking for a refurbished machine.”
If you have an interest in long arm quilting you can contact her at 802-782-0214.
McCarthy said that the proceeds generated from the sale will support the sewing ministry. “We also purchase used Brother machines and have them refurbished so all the children at future workshops will learn to sew on the same type of machine. Those with an interest, need and aptitude will be given a machine free.
Twelve-year-old Marleena Boothe is a seventh grader at Sebring Middle School. “Mrs. McCarthy taught me how to sew and awarded me a machine because I was doing so well.”
The next sewing ministry camp for youth ages 10 and up will be held over spring break on Tuesday, March 15, in the church hall at 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid. Contact Barbara McCarthy at 772-341-8004 for information and to sign up your child.
The tables emptied quickly as the guests lined up to pay for their purchases. Over 10 donated sewing machines were sold. Remaining goods were offered to the parish members after their Sunday morning services. All told, McCarthy said, “We generated way over $1,000 to continue this great sewing ministry.”
Donations of fabric or money to further the ministry are appreciated.