Most of us have experienced difficulty finding a parking space at a mall or popular store on “Black Friday” or other times during the holiday season. Now many of us eliminate that hassle by shopping online and getting things delivered to our front door. We know what a challenge finding a parking space can be at times.
In aviation, we have experienced aircraft parking challenges. Aircraft need extra space, and a bump into something is much more expensive than a shopping cart rolling into your car at Publix or people opening their car door into your car. When you fly your private aircraft into an airport, there will be a designated parking area on the flightline. There may be a person from the airport who comes out to direct you with standard hand signals, or there are clearly marked lines on the flightline that show you how to position your aircraft. Most of the time it works well, as pilots are very careful how they position their aircraft.
We have had challenges at Sebring finding room to park a large number of aircraft during the Sebring Sport Aviation Expo and during the 12 Hours of Sebring race. If you want to see some bigger “iron,” a code for larger private aircraft, come to the flight line during the 12 Hours of Sebring. Many of the race teams will arrive in their large private jets, which take up a great deal of room on the flightline. We are fortunate at the Sebring Regional Airport with ample flightline space to find a spot for everyone.
Air travel has dropped off significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, American Airlines has had their revenue drop 90% from a year ago. Other carriers are facing the same losses. COVID-19 has also been identified as the killer of the jumbo-long distance airliner. International travel, where most of the larger aircraft are being flown, has dropped to a trickle. This has developed an aircraft parking crisis in the commercial airline industry as aircraft are taken out of service due to a lack of travelers. The aircraft need to find a place to park, and it is not easy to find the place and space to do that.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, planes were where they were supposed to be, in the air. There would be in excess of 20,000 of aircraft in the air. At the end of 2019, the commercial global air fleet was around 24,000 aircraft and now more than 16,400 aircraft need a place to park. Aircraft storage facilities have been around for decades. Many of these places are in a desert environment where they will be safe and in a climate that is warm and dry. Victorville, California; Roswell, New Mexico, and Tucson, Arizona, have been tractional storage yards but they have reached their capacity. Now aircraft are being parked at airports all over the world.
Commercial aircraft are expensive and complicated machines that you can’t just park the aircraft and forget about them. They have to be maintained and stored where they can get the service they need. Some carriers are parking more than they normally would in a slow down, so they can alternate aircraft on routes to keep them operating and not have the expense and time to bring an aircraft out of storage and into service. That is why you may see aircraft flying with just a few passengers. Airplanes need to be flown to keep them airworthy. There is a difference between parking (short time) or storage (longer time). Both require a certain amount of preparation, and storage requires more effort to protect the aircraft from the elements.
So, what is the outlook? Projections are that it will take years for the airline industry to recover. The thousands of aircraft that are out of service have created a surplus. Aircraft manufacturers are now seeing orders for new aircraft being canceled and workers are being laid off in addition to the air crews and maintenance personnel for the commercial carriers.
Our world has changed, and what normal will look like in the future is uncertain. One thing is certain, we will adapt and find a way to get through it. There is no other choice. Wear your mask, keep your distance and check the altitude of your attitude.
.John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.