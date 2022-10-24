SEBRING — After Nikolas Cruz walked through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 and fired bullets into the heads, stomachs, chests, arms, and legs of his fellow students, detectives collected evidence, then shuttered the school without cleaning up the crime scene.

Four years later, a judge re-opened the school and let jurors walk through the bloodstained halls and alcoves where Cruz’s bullets chopped up 34 individuals. At least 14 students and three staff members were killed, the rest seriously injured.

Recommended for you