SEBRING — After Nikolas Cruz walked through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 and fired bullets into the heads, stomachs, chests, arms, and legs of his fellow students, detectives collected evidence, then shuttered the school without cleaning up the crime scene.
Four years later, a judge re-opened the school and let jurors walk through the bloodstained halls and alcoves where Cruz’s bullets chopped up 34 individuals. At least 14 students and three staff members were killed, the rest seriously injured.
Because Cruz’s carnage occurred on Feb. 14, 2018 — Valentine’s Day — the jury saw dusty gift bags of valentines, candy boxes and other items on bullet-riddled desks. There were long-dried, bloody handprints and smears on the floors and walls, and in one alcove, jurors saw where four students were cut down by Cruz’s gunfire. After the walk-through, prosecutors asked jurors to recommend death for the former student.
Last Thursday (Oct. 13) at least one of the jurors who toured Marjory Stoneman Douglas High’s bloody hallways instead voted to give him life in prison. After 2016, Florida requires a unanimous jury to recommend death, but the juror felt testimony about Cruz’s poor mental health mitigated that sentence. She and two other jurors held fast and voted 9-3 for life in prison without parole. It saved Cruz’s life, because Florida prohibits Judges from rejecting a jury’s recommendation of life in prison.
The decision angered parents and enraged much of the public; Florida Gov. Ron Desantis called the verdict a “miscarriage of justice.”
The Highlands News-Sun asked local prosecutors and defense lawyers what they thought of the jury’s decision to spare Cruz’s life. Will future jurors be less likely to recommend death? Should the Legislature return to requiring only a simple majority of jurors to recommend death?
Several of the lawyers said a life sentence is a harsh sentence. Cruz, 24, will never be free again.
Defense lawyer Brad Wilson said the jurors did their job properly.
“The jury system is a cornerstone of our liberty in this nation,” said Wilson, who has successfully defended murder cases. “I have total confidence that these (Broward County) citizens — who were provided with months’ worth of evidence and legal instruction — made the right decision.”
Wilson also supports requiring all 12 jurors to agree on a recommendation of death. “I am in favor of essentially anything making it more difficult for the government to take life, liberty, or property from a citizen,” he said.
“As prosecutors we have all taken an oath to follow the law,” said Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz. “The Parkland jury didn’t recommend death. Florida Statute 921.141 sets forth that the judge shall (must) impose a life sentence if the jury recommended Life.”
Kromholz said he likes the present requirement that a jury must be unanimous in its recommendation of death.
“Nor do I see the Parkland verdict having an influence on future cases,” he said. “Every case is factually different and the composition of the jury is always different.”
Peter Brewer, a former prosecutor and now defense attorney, said juries listen during the punishment phase of death-penalty trials. In Broward, defense lawyers laid out Cruz’s history of mental illness to mitigate the effect the bloody hallways and shot-up classrooms had on the jury.
“There’s going to be the issue of mental insanity, as in, ‘No sane person does something like that,’” Brewer said. “There was no dispute that he did it, so they (defense) put on testimony that his mother used alcohol and drugs when she was pregnant with him. He had mental health issues from birth.”
Though Brewer said he believes in requiring a unanimous jury to recommend death, politicians may have different ideas.
“If the government is going to take someone’s life then it should have to be unanimous,’ he said. “That is also the same rule for regular jury trials, the verdict must be unanimous. I expect some kind of attempt to amend the (death-penalty) procedures in the near future,” he said.
When choosing jurors for death penalty cases, prosecutors and defense lawyers thoroughly interview each prospect to determine if he or she will choose death. Each is asked his or her views on capital punishment and whether each will follow the law when weighing evidence.
None of that guarantees jurors will choose death.
“If they don’t believe in the death penalty but they say ‘Yes’, there is no way to verify if they are being truthful,” said Dr. Peter Barone, a Sebring defense lawyer. “I could not tell you one way or the other how that jury was going to vote.”
Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker agreed. “They may believe in the death penalty but not for the person they have just convicted,” she said.
Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell said she does not support the death penalty. “I don’t know if the Parkland verdict will affect future juries, because each case has a different set of facts. I also like requiring juries to be unanimous in their recommendations of death. As I said, I don’t support the death penalty.”
Whittaker also wants to keep the unanimous jury rule. “I do not believe the Parkland Jury verdict sets a precedent for how future school shooting cases might go,” she said. “Juries are funny things. One cannot predict their outcome.”