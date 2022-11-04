School Shooting Florida

Judge Elizabeth Scherer hugs Fred Guttenberg following the sentencing hearing for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago.

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL POOL VIA AP

FORT LAUDERDALE — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole Wednesday after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman who deserves a painful death.

Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, showed no emotion as Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer pronounced one-by-one 34 consecutive life sentences — one each for the slain and the 17 he wounded during the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale.

Recommended for you