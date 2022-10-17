School Shooting-Florida

Debbie Hixon reaches out to her sister-in-law, Natalie Hixon, as they hear that Debbie Hixon’s husband’s murderer will not receive the death penalty as the verdicts are announced in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Thursday.

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL VIA AP

FORT LAUDERDALE — It wasn’t long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate.

Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose a death sentence if a majority of the jurors agreed. With a 9-3 vote Thursday supporting Cruz’s execution, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer would have likely sent him to Death Row for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Recommended for you