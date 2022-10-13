Young Hammock prior to Hurricane Ian

The Young Hammock Trail, shown here prior to Hurricane Ian, is an interesting mix of oaks, palms and some very large pines. However, since the storm, Highlands Hammock State Park and 23 other state parks have closed until they can repair damage done by the storm.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS HAMMOCK STATE PARK

SEBRING — If you’ve wanted to visit or just drive through Highlands Hammock State Park, you can’t.

It’s closed, along with 23 other state parks, thanks to damage from Hurricane Ian. The Hammock is closed both on the Highlands and Hardee County sides, along with Lake June-in-Winter Scrub State Park in the Lake Placid area.

