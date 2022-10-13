SEBRING — If you’ve wanted to visit or just drive through Highlands Hammock State Park, you can’t.
It’s closed, along with 23 other state parks, thanks to damage from Hurricane Ian. The Hammock is closed both on the Highlands and Hardee County sides, along with Lake June-in-Winter Scrub State Park in the Lake Placid area.
Not surprisingly, Paynes Creek Historic State Park in Hardee County is also closed, along with a whole host of state parks in Lee County where Ian came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane. Cayo Costa State Park in particular, nine miles of untouched beaches on Captiva, only accessible by boat, also remains closed.
Other park closures include:
- Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park in Charlotte and Lee counties.
- Collier-Seminole State Park in Collier County.
- Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Collier County.
- Don Pedro Island State Park (Charlotte County).
- Estero Bay Preserve State Park (Lee County).
- Faver-Dykes State Park (St. Johns County).
- Gasparilla Island State Park (Lee County).
- General James A. Van Fleet State Trail (Lake, Polk, Sumter Counties).
- Hontoon Island State Park (Lake, Volusia Counties).
- Judah P. Benjamin Confederate Memorial at Gamble Plantation Historic State Park (Manatee County).
- Koreshan State Park (Lee County).
- Lovers Key State Park (Lee County).
- Mound Key Archaeological State Park (Lee County).
- Myakka River State Park (Manatee, Sarasota Counties).
- Oscar Scherer State Park (Sarasota County).
- Stump Pass Beach State Park (Charlotte County).
Camping is not allowed at this time at Long Key State Park in Monroe County or at Tomoka State Park in Volusia County.
Cabin rentals are unavailable at this time at Lake Louisa State Park in Lake County or Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.