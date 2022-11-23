SEBRING — Not only are the works of art made from humble wooden pallets, the seasonal art raises lots of money for the United Way of Central Florida.
Welcome to the 3rd Annual Pallet Christmas Tree Silent Auction, which if things go as expected, could raise more money for the nonprofit association than last year.
According to Highlands County officials, 13 colorful Christmas trees and two stocking poles (because not every home has a fireplace in Florida) and a single pallet snowman can be purchased by bidding online. Each of the numbered wooden Christmas trees and other pallet art – created by employees of the county’s Park and Facilities Department – are on display in the lobby of the Highlands County Government Center. Bidding ends Wednesday (today) at 3 p.m.
To place a bid, buyers can open the camera app on their smartphone and point the QR code on a sign in the lobby. Click on the link that then appears on the phone.
“Last year, the Parks & Facilities Department raised $1,095 for United Way of Central Florida,” said Karen Clogston, county public information official. “They really are something to see.”
They are indeed. One pallet tree is painted for Spongebob Squarepants fans; Spongebob looks out from a door painted on the bottom of the tree while Patrick (of course) poses as the star(fish) where the angel goes on the top of the tree.
Two of the trees are palm trees, with surfboards leaning against them. Another tree is painted with peace, love and prayerful wording; another is patriotic in theme, and of course, another features Peanuts characters. The two Christmas stocking poles are supported by stands and painted with snow and a snowman’s face. Hooks on the vertical pole are for stockings.
Bidding for each tree starts at $25 — if it’s your first bid – and go up in increments of $1. You can return to the site and increase your bid.
If you have any issues bidding, call county offices at 863-402-6758.
Call the United Way of Central Florida at 863-648-1500, ext. 230 if you have any questions.