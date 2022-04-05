2022 Panda Prance

April 02, 2022

Female 6 and Under

1 Taylor Stokes 37:40.9.

2 Forever Duran 37:49.4.

Male 6 and Under

1 Tristan Haynes 30:37.6.

2 Gunnar McGuire 36:25.0.

Female 7 to 9

1 Lilliana Ray 34:05.2.

Male 7 to 9

1 Trever Roland 33:44.5.

2 Caden MacIerowski 33:58.1.

Female 10 to 13

1 Mackenzie Anderson 23:49.9.

2 Emerson McGuire 24:03.6.

3 Addison McGuire 24:07.0.

4 Charlie Howell 27:31.1.

5 Tristen Roland 46:41.1.

Male 10 to 13

1 Cordell Keiber 17:07.6.

2 Brandon McGuire 25:12.8.

3 Zander Haynes 26:07.0.

4 Landon Haynes 34:16.6.

5 Gabriel Cisneros 41:29.5.

6 Carter Honimar 44:40.9.

Female 14 to 19

1 Francesca Chillemi 16:40.4.

2 Kaitlyn Brandeberry 19:35.4.

3 Megan O’Sullivan 21:29.8.

4 Aly Smyth 23:43.3.

5 Olivia Stokes 33:28.6.

6 Joslin Haag 33:31.8.

7 Alexis Escamilla 45:40.3.

Male 14 to 19

1 Leonard Frame 17:11.4.

2 Cooper Haag 25:16.9.

3 Juelz Feliciano 33:40.8.

Female 20 to 24

1 Andrea Raya 21:01.3.

Female 25 to 29

1 Erica Satterfield 24:56.9.

2 Christen Cordell 28:00.9.

3 Elisabith MacIerowski 33:53.2.

4 Arielle Pridgen 46:02.0.

5 Hannah Brown 56:01.4.

6 Shelsey Garcia 56:12.0.

Male 25 to 29

1 Paul David Satterfield 21:07.4.

Female 30 to 34

1 Mariah Hodge 37:56.8.

2 Jovita Martinez 47:41.2.

Male 30 to 34

1 Garrett Anderson 28:47.0.

2 Robert Dalton 52:56.0.

Female 35 to 39

1 Michelle Frame 27:10.3.

2 Candice Anderson 28:07.0.

3 Katie Anderson 28:47.0.

4 Brittany McGuire 32:56.0.

5 Rosa Cisneros 41:32.6.

Male 35 to 39

1 Milton Brown 56:01.6.

Female 40 to 44

1 Jaclyn Costner 47:41.3.

Male 40 to 44

1 Erik McGuire 18:28.7.

2 Charlie Stokes 39:01.2.

Female 45 to 49

1 Nicole Howell 21:49.0.

2 Ginger Smyth 45:41.7.

3 Amanda Lucero 47:58.2.

4 Maddie Russell 50:23.0.

Female 50 to 54

1 Tracy Satterfield 56:01.4.

Male 50 to 54

1 David Satterfield 24:57.0.

Female 55 to 59

1 Sherri Anderson 41:47.0.

Female 60 to 64

1 Nancy Drach 20:07.2.

2 Amy Howard 34:36.6.

3 Mary Romer 39:08.1.

Male 60 to 64

1 Pat Anderson 34:11.0.

Female 65 to 69

1 Barb Sheasley 47:58.5.

Female 70 and Over

1 Audrey Smith 40:07.3.

Male 70 and Over

1 Terry Engle 21:32.6.

2 Murray Hale 23:55.3.

3 Ken Cowie 27:07.8.

4 Harold Smith 42:29.5.

