2022 Panda Prance
April 02, 2022
Female 6 and Under
1 Taylor Stokes 37:40.9.
2 Forever Duran 37:49.4.
Male 6 and Under
1 Tristan Haynes 30:37.6.
2 Gunnar McGuire 36:25.0.
Female 7 to 9
1 Lilliana Ray 34:05.2.
Male 7 to 9
1 Trever Roland 33:44.5.
2 Caden MacIerowski 33:58.1.
Female 10 to 13
1 Mackenzie Anderson 23:49.9.
2 Emerson McGuire 24:03.6.
3 Addison McGuire 24:07.0.
4 Charlie Howell 27:31.1.
5 Tristen Roland 46:41.1.
Male 10 to 13
1 Cordell Keiber 17:07.6.
2 Brandon McGuire 25:12.8.
3 Zander Haynes 26:07.0.
4 Landon Haynes 34:16.6.
5 Gabriel Cisneros 41:29.5.
6 Carter Honimar 44:40.9.
Female 14 to 19
1 Francesca Chillemi 16:40.4.
2 Kaitlyn Brandeberry 19:35.4.
3 Megan O’Sullivan 21:29.8.
4 Aly Smyth 23:43.3.
5 Olivia Stokes 33:28.6.
6 Joslin Haag 33:31.8.
7 Alexis Escamilla 45:40.3.
Male 14 to 19
1 Leonard Frame 17:11.4.
2 Cooper Haag 25:16.9.
3 Juelz Feliciano 33:40.8.
Female 20 to 24
1 Andrea Raya 21:01.3.
Female 25 to 29
1 Erica Satterfield 24:56.9.
2 Christen Cordell 28:00.9.
3 Elisabith MacIerowski 33:53.2.
4 Arielle Pridgen 46:02.0.
5 Hannah Brown 56:01.4.
6 Shelsey Garcia 56:12.0.
Male 25 to 29
1 Paul David Satterfield 21:07.4.
Female 30 to 34
1 Mariah Hodge 37:56.8.
2 Jovita Martinez 47:41.2.
Male 30 to 34
1 Garrett Anderson 28:47.0.
2 Robert Dalton 52:56.0.
Female 35 to 39
1 Michelle Frame 27:10.3.
2 Candice Anderson 28:07.0.
3 Katie Anderson 28:47.0.
4 Brittany McGuire 32:56.0.
5 Rosa Cisneros 41:32.6.
Male 35 to 39
1 Milton Brown 56:01.6.
Female 40 to 44
1 Jaclyn Costner 47:41.3.
Male 40 to 44
1 Erik McGuire 18:28.7.
2 Charlie Stokes 39:01.2.
Female 45 to 49
1 Nicole Howell 21:49.0.
2 Ginger Smyth 45:41.7.
3 Amanda Lucero 47:58.2.
4 Maddie Russell 50:23.0.
Female 50 to 54
1 Tracy Satterfield 56:01.4.
Male 50 to 54
1 David Satterfield 24:57.0.
Female 55 to 59
1 Sherri Anderson 41:47.0.
Female 60 to 64
1 Nancy Drach 20:07.2.
2 Amy Howard 34:36.6.
3 Mary Romer 39:08.1.
Male 60 to 64
1 Pat Anderson 34:11.0.
Female 65 to 69
1 Barb Sheasley 47:58.5.
Female 70 and Over
1 Audrey Smith 40:07.3.
Male 70 and Over
1 Terry Engle 21:32.6.
2 Murray Hale 23:55.3.
3 Ken Cowie 27:07.8.
4 Harold Smith 42:29.5.