SEBRING — The detour and southbound lane closure have changed for construction on Sebring Parkway Phase 2.
The lane closure on Phase 2A construction will shift north. Southbound lanes will close from Kenilworth Boulevard to DeSoto Road.
Northbound lanes on Sebring Parkway will remain open.
Southbound Parkway traffic will want to take the following detour:
- Left on Kenilworth Boulevard.
- Right on County Road 17 South.
- Right on Mike Kahn Road.
- Right on DeSoto City Road.
- Left on DeSoto Road then head to Sebring Parkway to travel south.
Westbound Kenilworth Boulevard traffic wanting to head south on the Parkway will want to follow Kenilworth to Lakeview Drive, then turn south to U.S. 27 and take U.S. 27 southbound to the Parkway intersection.
Officials advise all motorists to use caution and follow any flagmen directions, detours and traffic control devices in place throughout the project area.