SEBRING — David and Annabel Humble looked out their front door on Dec. 7, 2019, to see the opening ceremony for Panther Parkway.
“I’m blessed to look out my [front] window and see a four-lane highway,” Annabel Humble told county commissioners on Tuesday.
Their home sits on a hill above Lake Denton, a few yards from Lake Denton Drive and only a couple dozen yards from the four-lane road. County-contracted crews are set to install a four-foot cattle field fence along that stretch of the parkway, but residents want something more.
Trouble is, they and their neighbors have not agreed yet on what fence they want. On Tuesday, Highlands County Board of County Commission voted to go ahead with the cattle fence and have County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to get in touch with affected Lake Denton Road residents sometime this month to pen an agreement on a different type of fence.
Commissioners asked Howerton if all affected Lake Denton residents had been informed of Tuesday’s discussion. He said all who send emails were sent replies about the meeting.
The Humbles told commissioners they would be sure to gather their neighbors and get an answer this month.
On Tuesday, the county approved a $137,803 contract with Griffin Fence and Clearing Inc. to install 36,212 linear feet of fence along Panther Parkway. Of that, 1,480 would be along Lake Denton Road.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county has $2.94 million budgeted for Panther Parkway this fiscal year, and has only spent $1.55 million, with plans to put the surplus toward other projects.
Some parts of Panther Parkway already have fencing, such as the chain link fence on the back of Crystal Lake Club, just south of Lake Denton Road, and an 8-foot-tall wooden privacy fence on the property of Jonathan Fuller and Andrea Hendricks.
Crystal Lake Club residents paid for their fence, for security reasons, rather than wait for the county to install one. Fuller and Hendricks worked out a deal to have the county pay what it would have spent on a field fence, to supplement their cost of the fence they wanted.
By agreement, Fuller and Hendricks installed a fence on their property — off the right of way — and must tie it into the fence the county installs. They also must maintain their part of the fence, and replace it when it wears out.
With a solid fence or a chain link fence, maintenance is harder, Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun. Over time, wind on a chain link fence will bend and bow it to the point that it sags, much like some of the chain link barriers along Sebring Parkway in the area of Home Avenue.
“That’s not a good fence,” Howerton said.
Those chain link fences lack stability because they don’t have top rails, he said. When commissioners asked why they don’t, he didn’t have an answer. Those fences were installed more than a decade before he became county engineer.
One Lake Denton suggestion is a chain link fence and hedge in the gap between Panther Parkway’s multi-use path and the road — all of it public right of way.
Howerton told commissioners the county doesn’t normally allow that and there’s very little room to do it, but said residents would have to agree to maintain the hedge.
When asked if a chain link fence with vines would be better, he told the Highlands News-Sun that would be worse. Vines would make the fence more solid, making it easier for wind to knock it down.
He also told commissioners that if residents want a 6-foot or higher chain link fence, they should agree to replace their section of fence if it falls.
David Humble asked how he would be able to get homeowner’s insurance to cover infrastructure in a public right of way, but commissioners said that could be part of the legal agreement.
Whatever arrangement they make will likely get repeated at other spots on the road, Howerton said. Residents in the area of Scenic Highway also want taller, more solid fences.